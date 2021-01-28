Left Menu

Coming 2 America gets new trailer, official synopsis revealed

Updated: 28-01-2021 15:44 IST
The viewers are highly excited as Coming 2 America is set to be back on the screen after over 32 years. Image Credit: Facebook / Coming 2 America

Eddie Murphy's highly anticipated sequel Coming 2 America got a new promo of 30 seconds. Zamunda Royals shared the clips on Twitter with the caption "Our darling Prince Akeem is making his way back to Queens. Shower him with petals and likes, and watch #Coming2America on @primevideo March 5th."

The clip depicts King of Zamunda Jaffe Joffer telling Prince Akeem that he has a son. Akeem answered that they are going back to America. Watch the clip below:

The viewers are highly excited as Coming 2 America is set to be back on the screen after over 32 years. The film will hit the screen on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021. The film was originally set to release theatrically by Paramount Pictures, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic the film distribution rights were sold to Amazon Studios.

However, the viewers will see most of the actors from the 1988 original film, reprising their role in Coming 2 America. Eddie Murphy is returning to play as Prince Akeem Joffer, the Prince of Zamunda. Arsenio Hall will portray as Semmi, Akeem's best friend and aide. The other actors are returning to play their respective roles such as Shari Headley (Princess and queen-to-be Lisa McDowell), John Amos (Cleo McDowell, Akeem's father-in-law), Paul Bates (Oha, a royal servant), James Earl Jones (King Jaffe Joffer, Akeem's father and the King of Zamunda), Louie Anderson (Maurice, an employee at McDowell's restaurant), Vanessa Bell Calloway (Imani Izzi, General Izzi's younger sister), and Garcelle Beauvais (Rose).

Madge Sinclair, who played Akeem's mother Queen Aoleon in the original film, died in December 1995. Her character will be recast.

Craig Brewer directed Coming to America was focused on the Prince of Zamunda. He came to New York City to get a job in a fast-food company while in search of a life partner.

The official synopsis for Coming 2 America is as follows:

Set after the events of the first film, former Prince Akeem Joffer (Eddie Murphy) is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America – a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler). Honoring his royal father's (James Earl Jones) dying wish to groom this son as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi (Arsenio Hall) set off to America once again. — Paramount Pictures

