Left Menu

Netflix names 'Bridgerton' as its 'biggest series ever'

Online streamer Netflix has recently announced that the superhit show 'Bridgerton' is its "biggest series ever."

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 17:12 IST
Netflix names 'Bridgerton' as its 'biggest series ever'
A still from the show (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Online streamer Netflix has recently announced that the superhit show 'Bridgerton' is its "biggest series ever." According to E! News, the series has been watched by 82 million households around the globe within the first 28 days of its release. The show's views have marked Netflix's own projections of 63 million households.

As per the report by the streamer, the series was among the top 10 shows in every country except for Japan. It was also at the number one position in 83 countries including America. The hit show has also made Julia Quinn's novel of the same name stand again in the New York Times bestseller list, 18 years after they were first published.

According to E! News, a 'Bridgerton' musical is currently in the works following the sweeping success of the Netflix show. The series was also greenlit for a second season last week while the first season is currently streaming on Netflix. The second season is expected to be based on American author Julia Quinn's 'The Viscount Who Loved Me'.

As per Variety, Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by actor Jonathan Bailey, will dominate the social season. Other details regarding the upcoming season have been kept under wraps. The first season was well-received by the viewers and every piece of news about the show has been keeping the fans on their toes. The first season of the period drama featured actors Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page in the lead roles.

Created by showrunner Chris Van Dusen and bankrolled by Shonda Rhimes, 'Bridgerton' is based on Quinn's novels set in the competitive world of Regency-era London's Ton during the season, when debutantes are presented at court. The first season, which marked Rhimes' first series for Netflix, released in December 2020 and is eight-episode long. The show was an instant hit owing to the killer chemistry between its lead characters Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, played by Phoebe and Rege-Jean respectively.

The first season focused on Daphne's (Phoebe) debut on the marriage market and her explosive courtship with bachelor, the Duke of Hastings (Rege Jean). 'Bridgerton' also stars Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, and Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, among several others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Vaccine factory inspected amid EU dispute with AstraZeneca

Belgian health authorities announced Thursday they have inspected a pharmaceutical factory in Belgium to find out whether expected delays in the deliveries of AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine are due to production issues.The European Commis...

HC denies bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui, talks about fundamental duties

The Madhya Pradesh High Court onThursday refused bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui who isaccused of passing indecent remarks about Hindu deitiesduring a show, and noted that to promote harmony is one ofthe constitutional duties.Liberty of a ...

Tata Capital's green lending arm gets $30 mn from CDC

Britains official development finance institution CDC Group on Thursday announced a USD 30 million credit facility to Tata Cleantech Capital - an arm of Tata Capital - under its green lending facility.This is the first such green loan facil...

Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) BULLION CLOSING

BULLION CLOSINGINCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL CHARGES SILVER SPOT IN RS PER kg 65967.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 48790.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 48986.00 NOTE SOURCE THE BOMBAY BULLION COMMITTEE FOR AFP INCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL TAXES LONDON 28...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021