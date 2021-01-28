Left Menu

Manoj Bajpayee promises The Family Man Season 2 will be ‘more different than before’

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 17:31 IST
Manoj Bajpayee promises The Family Man Season 2 will be ‘more different than before’
The Family Man’s lead actor, Manoj Bajpayee earlier assured that Season 2 would be bigger and different from before. Image Credit: Facebook / The Family Man

The recent release of The Family Man Season 2's trailer has highly excited fans with a hope that the imminent season will become very exciting and overwhelming. The release date for second season has an official release date.

The Family Man's lead actor, Manoj Bajpayee earlier assured that Season 2 would be bigger and different from before. "At times I reserve comments (about my work) because you start sounding flamboyant. All I would say is that it is going to be far bigger and far more different than before," said Bajpayee. "It is going to be an experience that you will not forget easily," the Bollywood actor, Manoj Bajpayee added.

In an earlier conversation with Indian Express, the series creator and writer, Raj and DK said that they are very excited "to return to the world of The Family Man." The Family Man Season 2 will be more surprising with exciting and thrilling content.

"And our fans can be sure that we have plenty of surprises in store for the new season of The Family Man," said the directors.

The imminent Family Man Season 2 will see the actors reprising their roles are Srikant Tiwari, a Secret Agent (played by Manoj Bajpayee), and JK Talpade, and Srikant's colleague (Sharib Hashmi). The other actors include Priyamani Iyer as Suchitra Iyer Tiwari (Srikant's wife), Neeraj Madhav as Moosa Rahman, Shreya Dhanwanthary as Zoya, and Gul Panag as Saloni.

The South Indian actress Samantha Akkineni joined Raji in The Family Man Season 2. Last week, she came to Mumbai for the promotion of the highly anticipated web series. The show also features Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur, and Seema Biswas.

The 33-year old beautiful actress, Samantha Akkineni recently opened up on social media during an 'Ask Me Anything' session saying The Family Man 2 role is her favourite thus far. During her interaction with fans, one of them questioned her, "Favourite role/character you have played until now?"

Samantha Akkineni replied, "My favourite role is a tie between Oh Baby and The Family Man."

Additionally, Family Man Season 2 will also see Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami, and N. Alagamperumal. According to Manoj Bajpayee, they are focusing on talent.

"I just want this industry to focus on talent. "Just focus on new talent that is coming in, with so ideas, integrity, and passion. I think we should give priority to that," said the lead actor.

The Family Man Season 2 is set to stream on Amazon Prime Videos on February 12, 2021. Stay tuned with Devdiscourse for more updates on Amazon series.

Also Read: Mirzapur Season 3: Rasika Dugal pours light on Beena's continuation, what more we know

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India sends free AstraZeneca vaccines to Sri Lanka for Friday rollout

India sent half a million free doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Sri Lanka on Thursday, officials said, part of diplomatic efforts by Delhi to deepen ties with its neighbours.India is one of the worlds biggest makers of medicines, and the vaccin...

Pilots' risky flying blamed in Swiss vintage plane crash

Swiss investigators said Thursday that high-risk flying by the pilots of a vintage propeller plane led to a 2018 crash in the Alps that killed all 20 people on board.The 79-year-old Junkers Ju-52 operated by local airline Ju-Air crashed in ...

Vaccine factory inspected amid EU dispute with AstraZeneca

Belgian health authorities announced Thursday they have inspected a pharmaceutical factory in Belgium to find out whether expected delays in the deliveries of AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine are due to production issues.The European Commis...

HC denies bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui, talks about fundamental duties

The Madhya Pradesh High Court onThursday refused bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui who isaccused of passing indecent remarks about Hindu deitiesduring a show, and noted that to promote harmony is one ofthe constitutional duties.Liberty of a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021