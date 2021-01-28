Manoj Bajpayee promises The Family Man Season 2 will be ‘more different than before’

The recent release of The Family Man Season 2's trailer has highly excited fans with a hope that the imminent season will become very exciting and overwhelming. The release date for second season has an official release date.

The Family Man's lead actor, Manoj Bajpayee earlier assured that Season 2 would be bigger and different from before. "At times I reserve comments (about my work) because you start sounding flamboyant. All I would say is that it is going to be far bigger and far more different than before," said Bajpayee. "It is going to be an experience that you will not forget easily," the Bollywood actor, Manoj Bajpayee added.

In an earlier conversation with Indian Express, the series creator and writer, Raj and DK said that they are very excited "to return to the world of The Family Man." The Family Man Season 2 will be more surprising with exciting and thrilling content.

"And our fans can be sure that we have plenty of surprises in store for the new season of The Family Man," said the directors.

The imminent Family Man Season 2 will see the actors reprising their roles are Srikant Tiwari, a Secret Agent (played by Manoj Bajpayee), and JK Talpade, and Srikant's colleague (Sharib Hashmi). The other actors include Priyamani Iyer as Suchitra Iyer Tiwari (Srikant's wife), Neeraj Madhav as Moosa Rahman, Shreya Dhanwanthary as Zoya, and Gul Panag as Saloni.

The South Indian actress Samantha Akkineni joined Raji in The Family Man Season 2. Last week, she came to Mumbai for the promotion of the highly anticipated web series. The show also features Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur, and Seema Biswas.

The 33-year old beautiful actress, Samantha Akkineni recently opened up on social media during an 'Ask Me Anything' session saying The Family Man 2 role is her favourite thus far. During her interaction with fans, one of them questioned her, "Favourite role/character you have played until now?"

Samantha Akkineni replied, "My favourite role is a tie between Oh Baby and The Family Man."

Additionally, Family Man Season 2 will also see Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami, and N. Alagamperumal. According to Manoj Bajpayee, they are focusing on talent.

"I just want this industry to focus on talent. "Just focus on new talent that is coming in, with so ideas, integrity, and passion. I think we should give priority to that," said the lead actor.

The Family Man Season 2 is set to stream on Amazon Prime Videos on February 12, 2021. Stay tuned with Devdiscourse for more updates on Amazon series.

