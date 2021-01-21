Left Menu
Mirzapur Season 3: Rasika Dugal pours light on Beena’s continuation, what more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-01-2021 02:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 02:29 IST
Many fans are mainly concerned about the identity of Rasika Dugal’s character, Beena’s newborn baby. Image Credit: Facebook / Rasika Dugal

The Indian and global web series enthusiasts are very excited as Mirzapur Season 3 has already been renewed. After a long wait, Mirzapur Season 2 finally was streamed on October 22, 2020. Read further to know what you can see in the third season.

Good news is that Amazon Prime Video has recently given the official greenlight for Mirzapur Season 3. Mirzapur lovers are wondering about the plot and the unexpected turns and twists they are going to confront in the imminent third season.

Rasika Dugal recently had a discussion with Express.co.uk. While commenting on delay in Mirzapur Season 3's release, she opined, "I'm not sure because of delays because of Covid. As you know, Mirzapur is a huge ensemble cast and all very busy actors, all who have become busier after being in Mirzapur."

"So, I think to organise everybody and get them together is going to be something that they're still figuring out. So, I have no confirmation on when we'll start filming as yet. I don't know what exactly is going to happen. I'm not privy to any conversation around season three unfortunately. But hopefully soon," Rasika Dugal said.

While being asked of her character's being killed off in Mirzapur Season 3, Rasika Dugal said, "I'm not worried about a character being killed because I feel like if they've had their time in the story then it's probably best for them to leave. I'm never greedy about carrying on to another season if I feel like the character has lived their bit in the story."

Many fans are mainly concerned about the identity of Rasika Dugal's character, Beena's newborn baby. They believe Mirzapur Season 3 will reveal the identity of that man with whom Beena secretly had a sexual relation.

The viewers had already observed Beena's sexual dissatisfaction in her marital relationship that resorted her into an adulterous relationship with Raja (Nitin Mahesh Joshi). Alternatively, she was blackmailed into castrating Raja by her father-in-law Bauji Tripathi (Kulbhushan Kharbanda) in the first season after he learnt of her illegitimate relationship with Raja.

On the other hand, the avid viewers are wondering if Kaleeen Bhaiya and Munna are actually brothers rather than dad and son. Some fans have taken to Reddit after an user Old-Long4779 simply posed the question: "Is Munna the brother of his own father?!?!"

One user called gand_ji was quick to dismiss the theory, replying: "Nope. I mean you are free to think whatever you want but it's a huge stretch. "The implication with the report is simply that he couldn't and didn't get Beena pregnant, that's all."

Mirzapur Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Amazon Prime series.

