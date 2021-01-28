Arthdal Chronicles – When Season 2 will arrive? What latest we know

Arthdal Chronicles gained huge popularity not only in South Korea but across the world. The series' passionate viewers are eagerly waiting for the release of Season 2.

The good news is the K-drama Arthdal Chronicles has already been renewed for Season 2. Fans would be happy to hear that Song Joong-Ki is confirmed to return as Eun-seom and Saya in Arthdal Chronicles Season 2.

Arthdal Chronicles is the first Korean fantasy drama of a mythical land called Arth. The story takes the audience to the Bronze Age, where inhabitants of the ancient city Arthdal fights for Arth. Some parts of the story are taken from the story of Dangun, the founder of the first Korean Kingdom of Gojoseon.

Meanwhile, the creators are silent about the recent updates on Arthdal Chronicles Season 2. But the current world health crisis is one of the reasons which pushed back the production work. The production of Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 reportedly suffered in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Whenever Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 appears on the screen, the main casts like Jang Dong-gun (Ta-gon), Song Joong-ki (Eun-seom and Saya), Kim Ji-won (Tan-ya), and Kim Ok-vin (Tae Al-ha) will return to play their respective roles.

The South Korean series Arthdal Chronicles is praised for its unique storyline, working on tribes, an alliance, and a nation, as well as religion.

Arthdal Chronicles received mixed reviews from critics. The series is being accused of copying David Benioff's Game of Thrones. According to some critics, in the Bronze Age story of Arthdal Chronicles characters are seen wearing armor and weapons that do not belong to that era. But the series writer Park Sang-yeon told he tried to produce a series of a fictitious world.

In February last year, the creators confirmed that Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 was already in work. On June 11, 2020, it was announced that the production schedule was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and has been excluded from the 2021 lineup. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the K-dramas.

