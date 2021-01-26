Penthouse Season 2 will air in Feb 2021, is Season 3 renewed?

After the release of Penthouse: War In Life, the South Korean drama accumulated 5.3 million viewers and ranked 8th in the Top 50 Korean television series. The K-drama also acquired many audiences internationally. It premiered on SBS TV on October 26, 2020, and went on for 21 episodes. It ended on January 5, 2021. The avid fans are waiting for Penthouse Season 2. People living in other countries can access the show on streaming sites such as Dramacool and Kiss Asian.

The good news is, Penthouse Season 2 and Penthouse Season 3 are renewed. Season 2 is set to be air in February. There is no confirmed update about Season 3.

The Penthouse is about rich families living in Hera Palace, a luxury penthouse apartment with 100 floors. Their children read at Cheong-ah Arts School. The people living in the palace are ambitious and have dark secrets. The story mainly focused on the solidarity and revenge of women who become evil to protect themselves and their children.

However, both the Penthouse seasons will each have 12 episodes and are expected to air every Friday and Saturday after the release.

The main casts Shim Su-ryeon is returning as Lee Ji-ah, an elegant and dignified woman who thinks of herself as a bonafide penthouse queen. Kim So-yeon will reprise his role as Cheon Seo-jin, born in a rich family and she is quite arrogant and proud of it. Eugene is also returning to her role to play Oh Yoon-hee a poor woman, who never experienced wealth. She works hard for the betterment of her children.

Jun Jin, Ryu Yi-seo, and Lee Sang-woo are the new cast members joined in Penthouse Season 2.

Penthouse Season 2 is set to broadcast on February 19, 2021. The K-drama will air at 22:00 KST on Fridays and Saturdays. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get updates on K-dramas.

