Entertainment News Roundup: Cannes Film Festival postponed due to COVID-19; U.S. comedy legend Cloris Leachman dies at 94 and more

Corky Lee, 'unofficial Asian American photographer laureate,' dies from COVID-19

Corky Lee, a photojournalist who pushed for greater Asian American representation through his work over five decades, died on Wednesday in New York City due to complications from COVID-19. Lee, 73, was admitted to Long Island Jewish Hospital in Forest Hills on Jan. 7, said Karlin Chan, a fellow community activist.

Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard

A judge reserved her decision on Thursday on whether to grant bail to Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard ahead of a possible hearing on extradition to the United States on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Canadian police arrested Nygard in Winnipeg on Dec. 14 at the U.S. government's request under the countries' extradition treaty.

South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke

South African opera and jazz singer, Sibongile Khumalo, a recipient of the country's second highest national order, died on Thursday, her family said a statement. The 63 year-old singer, born in Soweto not far from late President Nelson Mandela's home, sang at the leader's 1994 inauguration. She also performed internationally, including at London's famed Royal Albert Hall.

Fiennes, Mulligan unearth treasures in 'The Dig'

Carey Mulligan helps unearth a trove of ancient treasures in "The Dig" but one excavation stunt terrified the actor during filming - ensuring co-star Ralph Fiennes did not suffocate while buried in mud. Based on the book by John Preston, the Netflix film, released on Friday, recounts the 1939 Sutton Hoo archaeological discovery, described by Britain's National Trust as a find that "would revolutionise our understanding of early England".

Dwayne Johnson shares stories from his crazy youth in 'Young Rock'

Dwayne Johnson may be one of the most successful and popular celebrities in Hollywood, but he says there's a lot more to his life than wrestling champion, football player and actor. In the new TV comedy series "Young Rock," starting on NBC on Feb. 16, fans can watch stories from his colorful but complicated life growing up in multiple places.

HBO Max considering animated 'Game of Thrones' series - report

The hit "Game of Thrones" fantasy franchise may be expanded to animation in a new series for streaming service HBO Max, The Hollywood Reporter said on Wednesday. Executives at HBO Max, owned by AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia, have started holding meetings with writers about a possible animated drama series for an adult audience, the publication said.

U.S. comedy legend Cloris Leachman dies at 94

American actress Cloris Leachman, who won eight Emmys for her work on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and other television programs as well as an Academy Award for "The Last Picture Show," died on Wednesday at the age of 94, her representatives said. Leachman's publicist said in a statement that the actress died of natural causes at her home in Encinitas, California.

Norman Lear to receive comedy honor at Golden Globes ceremony

Television pioneer Norman Lear, creator of ground-breaking comedy shows such as "All in the Family," "Maude" and "One Day at a Time," will receive a lifetime achievement award at this year's Golden Globe ceremony, organizers said on Thursday. Lear, 98, will be the recipient of the Carol Burnett Award, an accolade established in 2018 by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that hands out the Golden Globes.

Cannes Film Festival postponed due to COVID-19

The 2021 edition of the Cannes Film Festival will be postponed until July because of the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday. Last year's event was cancelled and replaced by a low-key event in October showcasing short films but without the A-list movie stars, directors and producers.

