Left Menu

Netflix's 'Lupin' will return with second part in summer 2021

Netflixs new breakout show Lupin will return with its second part in summer 2021, the streamer has announced.The French-language mystery thriller, starring The Intouchables actor Omar Sy, became a breakout hit when it premiered on January 8 on the platform.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-01-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 13:59 IST
Netflix's 'Lupin' will return with second part in summer 2021

Netflix's new breakout show ''Lupin'' will return with its second part in summer 2021, the streamer has announced.

The French-language mystery thriller, starring ''The Intouchables'' actor Omar Sy, became a breakout hit when it premiered on January 8 on the platform. Developed by George Kay and Francois Uzan, the show is based Maurice Leblanc's famous character Arsene Lupin.

It centres on Assane Diop, whose childhood was turned upside down when his father died after being accused of a crime he didn’t commit. Twenty-five years later, Assane (Sy) uses ''Arsene Lupin, Gentleman Burglar'' as his inspiration to avenge his father.

The first five episodes that were released on January 8 were directed by Louis Leterrier and Marcela Said.

Part 2 of ''Lupin'' will consist of an additional five episodes. Episodes six and seven will be directed by Ludovic Bernard, while episodes eight, nine and ten will be directed by Hugo Gelin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tourists visit 'Chadar trek' in Ladakh to experience a fun-filled, chilly vacation

A large number of tourists visited Chadar trek on the frozen Zanskar river in Ladakh on Thursday to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience filled with difficulties and delights. The tourists came to experience an enjoyable walk on the frozen...

Shuttler Prannoy recalls 'bubble struggle' in Thailand

The nightmare that he endured while being confined in a Bangkok bio-bubble made ace shuttler HS Prannoy realise the importance of addressing the mental health concerns that sportspersons are facing in the post COVID-19 world. The internatio...

UP: 40-year-old man, his young son killed in road accident

A man and his minor son were killed while two other members of the family were seriously injured when a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus hit their motorcycle on a highway here, police said on Friday.The accident took place on Thursday when the bu...

ANALYSIS-"Russian roulette" in Europe as needle shortages hamper COVID-19 shots

Laurent Fignon, a geriatric doctor in the south of France, is having to improvise as he gives shots of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech to care home residents and health staff because supplies of the right needles and syringes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021