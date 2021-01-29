Left Menu

‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ final season to premiere in March

Each and every one of you,adds Kim Kardashian West.Kardashian-Jenner family announced their franchise would be coming to an end last year in September.Keeping Up With the Kardashians debuted in 2007 and turned the family into global celebrities with huge business empire.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-01-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 14:29 IST
‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ final season to premiere in March

The 20th and the final season of popular reality series ''Keeping Up With the Kardashians'' will premiere on March 18, E! network has announced. The channel also released a sneak peek at the upcoming season, teasing the famous Kardashian clan preparing to bid adieu to their long-running reality show.

''We just wanted to tell you in person that we won't be going forward with filming the show anymore,'' an emotional Kris Jenner tells the production crew in the teaser posted on the network's official Instagram page.

''I just want you to know that we really appreciate you guys. Each and every one of you,''adds Kim Kardashian West.

Kardashian-Jenner family announced their franchise would be coming to an end last year in September.

''Keeping Up With the Kardashians'' debuted in 2007 and turned the family into global celebrities with huge business empire. They are some of the most followed individuals on social media. After the upcoming season, the Kardashian-Jenner family will be heading to Hulu under a new deal. Details about the project have not been disclosed, but parent company Disney has announced that the content featuring Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, would start airing later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tourists visit 'Chadar trek' in Ladakh to experience a fun-filled, chilly vacation

A large number of tourists visited Chadar trek on the frozen Zanskar river in Ladakh on Thursday to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience filled with difficulties and delights. The tourists came to experience an enjoyable walk on the frozen...

Shuttler Prannoy recalls 'bubble struggle' in Thailand

The nightmare that he endured while being confined in a Bangkok bio-bubble made ace shuttler HS Prannoy realise the importance of addressing the mental health concerns that sportspersons are facing in the post COVID-19 world. The internatio...

UP: 40-year-old man, his young son killed in road accident

A man and his minor son were killed while two other members of the family were seriously injured when a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus hit their motorcycle on a highway here, police said on Friday.The accident took place on Thursday when the bu...

ANALYSIS-"Russian roulette" in Europe as needle shortages hamper COVID-19 shots

Laurent Fignon, a geriatric doctor in the south of France, is having to improvise as he gives shots of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech to care home residents and health staff because supplies of the right needles and syringes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021