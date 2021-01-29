Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana goes on a safari at Kaziranga National Park

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently shooting in the North-east for Anubhav Sinha's untitled spy thriller, recently went on a safari at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

29-01-2021
Ayushmann Khurrana (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently shooting in the North-east for Anubhav Sinha's untitled spy thriller, recently went on a safari at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. "I have always been a wildlife enthusiast and I have cherished opportunities to go on safaris. I went to Kaziranga National Park and I have to admit that I had the best time. I had an amazing time spotting rhinos, deer and elephants," he said.

The 'Vicky Donor' actor also shared how much he loves to explore India. "I have always been awed by our country's rich diversity and there is so much for all of us to explore. This incredible experience at Kaziranga will always be etched in my heart forever," the 36-year-old actor said.

The 'Article 15' actor further shared his willingness to "reignite" his passion for exploring the wildlife. "I had also visited the Mudumalai wildlife sanctuary in the past and had an incredible experience there too," he said.

"After visiting Kaziranga, I have to admit that I would love to reignite my passion for wildlife in the times to come and make incredible memories that will surely last for a lifetime," he added. Khurrana had earlier last month wrapped up the shooting for Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming romantic flick 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.' (ANI)

