Nicole Kidman to star in, executive produce series based on Maria Sodahl’s 'Hope'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-01-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 15:44 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Instagram

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman is set to play the lead role in a television series adaptation of Norwegian author Maria Sodahl's movie ''Hope''.

The film is Norway's entry for the best international feature film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. Released in 2019, "Hope" features actors Andrea Braein Hovig and Stellan Skarsgard. According to Variety, the series is being billed as a complicated, blended-family drama. It's expected to chronicle twelve days of a family's Christmas together, including the unravelling of a marriage, with six children between them.

The drama was nominated for best director and best actress at the 2020 European Academy Awards. Amazon Studios acquired the TV adaptation rights to the film and roped in Alice Bell to pen the script. Kidman will also serve as executive producer alongside Bell.

