Zach Braff cast opposite Gabrielle Union in 'Cheaper by the Dozen' remake

''Scrubs'' star Zach Braff will feature opposite Gabrielle Union in Disney Plus' remake of the movie ''Cheaper by the Dozen''.

The film, being developed by ''Black-ish'' creator Kenya Barris, will release on the streamer in 2022.

The new version of the 2003 family comedy is about a multiracial, blended family of 12, navigating a hectic home life while managing their family business. Braff is essay the role of the father in the movie, which will be directed by Gail Lerner.

Shawn Levy, who directed the original movie starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt, will serve as executive producer alongside Union.

