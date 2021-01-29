Jay Lycurgo to play Tim Drake in 'Titans'
I May Destroy You actor Jay Lycurgo is set to essay the role of DC comic superhero Tim Drake in the third season of HBO Maxs Titans.Timothy Jackson Drake, popularly known as Tim Drake, is the third character to take up the mantle of Robin in the iconic Batman comics. Please Welcome Jay Lycurgo As Tim Drake, the tweet read.Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions are producing Titans, in association with Warner Bros.PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 17:14 IST
''I May Destroy You'' actor Jay Lycurgo is set to essay the role of DC comic superhero Tim Drake in the third season of HBO Max's ''Titans''.
Timothy Jackson Drake, popularly known as Tim Drake, is the third character to take up the mantle of Robin in the iconic Batman comics. He is described as a streetwise kid who's managed to grow up on the toughest streets without losing his indelible belief in heroism. The casting was announced on the official Twitter page of DC Titans on Max.
''From the shadow of the Bat, A New Hero Arrives To Join Season 3 Of #Dctitans. Please Welcome Jay Lycurgo As Tim Drake,'' the tweet read.
Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions are producing ''Titans'', in association with Warner Bros. Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker and Sarah Schechter are attached as executive producers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
