Odd News Roundup: Crocheted doll of Bernie Sanders meme raises $40,000 for charity; Thais seek to restore fortunes with mock funerals

Thais seek to restore fortunes with mock funerals In a temple on the outskirts of Bangkok, participants at a daily ritual clutch a bunch of flowers and lie down in a coffin with a sheet pulled over them as monks chant.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 18:26 IST
Crocheted doll of Bernie Sanders meme raises $40,000 for charity; Thais seek to restore fortunes with mock funerals
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Crocheted doll of Bernie Sanders meme raises $40,000 for charity

Tobey King used a little yarn, a crochet needle and some inspiration from Bernie Sanders to create a crocheted doll version of the Vermont senator and raise $40,000 for charity. After photographs began circulating on social media of Sanders wearing a parka and a pair of mittens at U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration, King sprang into action.

Thais seek to restore fortunes with mock funerals

In a temple on the outskirts of Bangkok, participants at a daily ritual clutch a bunch of flowers and lie down in a coffin with a sheet pulled over them as monks chant. The Wat Bangna Nai temple in the Thai capital draws more than 100 people a day who choose to perform the ceremony in the hope it can improve their fortunes or give them a fresh start.

