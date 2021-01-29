Odd News Roundup: Crocheted doll of Bernie Sanders meme raises $40,000 for charity; Thais seek to restore fortunes with mock funerals
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Crocheted doll of Bernie Sanders meme raises $40,000 for charity
Tobey King used a little yarn, a crochet needle and some inspiration from Bernie Sanders to create a crocheted doll version of the Vermont senator and raise $40,000 for charity. After photographs began circulating on social media of Sanders wearing a parka and a pair of mittens at U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration, King sprang into action.
Thais seek to restore fortunes with mock funerals
In a temple on the outskirts of Bangkok, participants at a daily ritual clutch a bunch of flowers and lie down in a coffin with a sheet pulled over them as monks chant. The Wat Bangna Nai temple in the Thai capital draws more than 100 people a day who choose to perform the ceremony in the hope it can improve their fortunes or give them a fresh start.
