PM Modi to address 125th anniversary celebrations of 'Prabuddha Bharata' journal on Jan 31

Its publication was started from Chennai erstwhile Madras, where it continued to be published for two years, after which it was published from Uttarakhands Almora.Later, in April 1899, the place of publication of the journal was shifted to Advaita Ashrama in Uttarakhands Mayavati and it has been published from there ever since.Modi will address the 125th anniversary celebrations of Prabuddha Bharata around 315 PM on January 31, 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 125th anniversary celebrations of 'Prabuddha Bharata', a monthly journal of the Ramakrishna Order, on January 31, his office said on Friday.

The journal 'Prabuddha Bharata' has been an important medium for spreading the message of India's ancient spiritual wisdom. Its publication was started from Chennai (erstwhile Madras), where it continued to be published for two years, after which it was published from Uttarakhand's Almora.

Later, in April 1899, the place of publication of the journal was shifted to Advaita Ashrama in Uttarakhand's Mayavati and it has been published from there ever since.

Modi will address the 125th anniversary celebrations of 'Prabuddha Bharata' around 3:15 PM on January 31, 2021. The event is being organised by Advaita Ashrama, Mayavati, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Some of the greatest personalities have left their imprint on the pages of 'Prabuddha Bharata' through their writings on Indian culture, spirituality, philosophy, history, psychology, art, and other social issues.

Luminaries like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Sister Nivedita, Sri Aurobindo, former president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, among others, have contributed to the journal over the years.

