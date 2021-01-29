Left Menu

'KUWTK' final season first look: Khloe Kardashian talks to Tristan Thompson about baby no. 2

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian talked about her plans on having a second baby with Tristan Thompson, in a sneak peek from the final episode of the much loved tv series 'Keeping Up with The Kardashians'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:54 IST
'KUWTK' final season first look: Khloe Kardashian talks to Tristan Thompson about baby no. 2
Khloe Kardashian (Image courtesy: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian talked about her plans on having a second baby with Tristan Thompson, in a sneak peek from the final episode of the much loved tv series 'Keeping Up with The Kardashians'. According to E!News, the sneak peek clip looks back at 'iconic KUWTK memories' --from 'Don't be f**king rude!" to Kim Kardashian taking selfies while Khloe Kardashian's on her way to jail - while also teasing what are sure to become life-changing moments.

The clip also showed Khloe and Tristan Thompson as the reality TV star talks about planning a baby. As per E!News, fans have watched the couple face more than their fair share of ups and downs over the years, but through it all, they've remained the best parents they can be to two-year-old True Thompson.

And on the duo being ready to welcome another baby. Khloe says yes. "I just feel like it's now time to have another kid," she tells the NBA player in the clip. And in the clip, before seeing any more of their conversation, the shot changes to another loop. In the clip, Kim can be seen spying on Kourtney and Scott Disick taking a nap together and later telling her sisters all about it.

"They're definitely made for each other," Kendall Jenner says. "They're supposed to be together," she added.

The clip then shows Kris Jenner as she breaks down while telling the KUWTK camera crew that the show is coming to an end, the momager seemingly begins to regret everything. "Did we make the right decision by walking away?" she says in a confessional.

As per E!News, the season 20 premiere of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' on Thursday, March 18 at 8 p.m., on E! (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

France's Macron says he will visit Lebanon a third time, roadmap still on table - Al Arabiya

President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that Frances road map for Lebanon was still on the table and that he planned to make a third visit there, Al Arabiya television reported.Speaking at a media round table, he said the French plan was t...

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Nowshera sector

Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouris district.Small arms were fired and shelling took place at about 6 pm.The Indian Army also retaliated. ANI...

Taliban visit Moscow, voice hope US will honour peace deal

After a round of talks in Moscow, the Taliban said Friday they expect the United States to fulfill its pledge to withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan by May.Sher Mohammed Abbas Stanikzai, who led the Taliban delegation that met with sen...

BRIEF-Ontario To Make COVID-19 Testing Mandatory For International Travellers Arriving At Pearson Airport - Globe And Mail

Jan 29 Reuters - ONTARIO TO MAKE COVID-19 TESTING MANDATORY FOR INTERNATIONAL TRAVELLERS ARRIVING AT PEARSON AIRPORT - GLOBE AND MAIL Source text httpstgam.ca39uiELv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021