Megan Fox sparks engagement rumours with Machine Gun Kelly

American actor-model Megan Fox and singer Machine Gun Kelly sparked engagement rumours after she was spotted with him wearing a sparkling band on her ring finger in New York. Megan later debunked the rumours on social media.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2021 09:39 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 09:39 IST
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor-model Megan Fox and singer Machine Gun Kelly sparked engagement rumours after she was spotted with him wearing a sparkling band on her ring finger in New York. Megan later debunked the rumours on social media. According to E! News, the 'Transformers' actor sparked engagement rumours with the 'Rap Devil' rapper after she was photographed by his side, flashing her giant ring, as the couple left their hotel for SNL rehearsals ahead of MGK's performance for the NBC show.

The pair seemed perfectly suited, with MGK going for the gamer look and Megan giving off e-girl vibes. She donned a pink fuzzy cardigan and a hot pink cat ear headband for the outing. However, Megan took to Instagram and addressed the rumours surrounding her ring. The 34-year-old actor gave an up-close and personal look at the piece of jewellery that had sparked the engagement rumours.

It actually was a ring that read "F--K YOU." She captioned the snapshot with a side-eye emoji. Gun Kelly, himself has worn the ring in the past. As per E! News, the couple met in March 2020 on the sets of their crime movie 'Midnight In The Switchgrass' and quickly fell in love. Megan didn't officially file for divorce from her husband Brian Austin Green until November, though the spouses of ten years had been living separately for months by that point. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

