Left Menu

China to issue commemorative coin for Year of the Ox

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 30-01-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 13:14 IST
China to issue commemorative coin for Year of the Ox

China's central bank will issue a commemorative coin next week to celebrate the coming Chinese Zodiac Year of the Ox.

The People's Bank of China will issue a round, copper-alloy coin which is 27 mm in diameter and has a face value of 10 yuan (about USD 1.55).

The front side of the coin shows its face value and the year of issuance, while the reverse side features an ox raising its head, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The central bank will issue a total of 150 million such coins. Next month, China bids adieu to the year of Rat which turned out to be disastrous due to the coronavirus pandemic and welcome the year of the Ox.

China will officially shut down for a week to celebrate the Chinese New Year which also includes the Spring Festival.

The Chinese Zodiac is represented by 12 animals to record the years and reflect people's attributes, including the rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.

The Year of the Ox is the second sign in the Chinese zodiac cycle. It will start on February 12, 2021 and last until January 31, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China's first Hualong One nuclear reactor begins operations

China National Nuclear Corp. said its first nuclear power unit that uses Hualong One, a third-generation nuclear reactor, started commercial operations on Saturday.The reactor, located in the city of Fuqing city in Chinas southeastern Fujia...

UPDATE 3-More than 200,000 flee 'apocalyptic' conflict in Central African Republic

More than 200,000 people have fled fighting in the Central African Republic CAR since violence erupted over a December election result, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said on Friday, with nearly half crossing into the Democratic Republic of ...

Pak violates ceasefire along IB in J&K's Kathua

The Pakistani army has violated the ceasefire again by resorting to unprovoked firing along the International Border IB in Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua district, officials said on Saturday.The firing from across the border started around 10.10...

BGR-34 plus allopathic drug combo may be effective in diabetes management: Study

Ayurvedic formulation BGR-34 along with allopathic drug glibenclamide may have a significant role in controlling diabetes, according to interim findings of a study conducted by doctors at AIIMS here.The findings hold importance given that p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021