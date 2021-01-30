Viewers don’t need to watch first film before watching The Suicide Squad - James Gunn

The lovers of Suicide Squad are ardently waiting for the upcoming sequel The Suicide Squad. James Gunn's Suicide Squad was officially released on August 5, 2016. In the upcoming movie, almost all the previous film cast members are returning to portray their role. So, we all may think The Suicide Squad is the follow-up of the first installment.

If you have not gone through the previous movie, Suicide Squad, James Gunn gives you the solution. The director and writer of The Suicide Squad, James Gunn made it clear that the audience does not need to follow the previous movie before watching the upcoming one.

In the Twitter account of James Gunn, a girl asked her "I didn't see the 2016 Suicide Squad. Will I be hopelessly lost if I don't watch it before seeing yours?"

"No, you will be just fine," answered James Gunn.

He wrote several drafts on the script that Warner Bros. was "extremely high" on. During pre-production, when he was questioned, whether The Suicide Squad is a sequel or a reboot. The director described it as "its own thing." He made it clear that the film would not contradict the first movie.

However, in The Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie is coming back as Harley Quinn, a crazed criminal, and former psychiatrist. Viola Davis will reprise as Amanda Waller, an agent of A.R.G.U.S. who runs the Task Force X program. Joel Kinnaman is returning as Rick Flagg, the heroic military leader of The Suicide Squad. Jai Courtney will play his role as Captain Boomerang, an unhinged Australian thief who wields boomerang.

The introducing casts to join in The Suicide Squad are Sylvester Stallone, Idris Elba (Bloodsport), David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher 2), and John Cena (Peacemaker), Peter Capaldi (Thinker), Braga (Sol Soria), Fillion (T.D.K.), Davidson (Blackguard), Rooker (Savant), Sean Gunn (Weasel), Borg (Javelin) to name a few.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to be released theatrically in the United States on August 6, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Hollywood movies.

