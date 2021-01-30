Left Menu

'The Family Man' season two premiere to be postponed?

The release of the much-awaited second season of Amazon Prime Videos critically-acclaimed web series The Family Man may get delayed, following the controversy around the streaming platforms shows Tandav and Mirzapur.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 17:36 IST
The release of the much-awaited second season of Amazon Prime Video's critically-acclaimed web series ''The Family Man'' may get delayed, following the controversy around the streaming platform's shows ''Tandav'' and ''Mirzapur''. Fronted by Manoj Bajpayee, ''The Family Man'' season two is slated to be released on February 12. According to sources, the release of the show will be postponed in wake of the ongoing stir against the streamer and its shows ''Tandav'' and ''Mirzapur''.

''The streaming platform is talking, debating about delaying the release of the show,'' source close to the development told PTI.

Another insider told PTI, ''The show has been postponed as the platform appears to be cautious. There's nothing in season two of 'The Family Man' that would hurt anybody but given the current scenario, to be on a safer note it has been decided to push ahead the release of the show.'' The trailer of the show was supposed to be released on January 19 but that too has been delayed. Amazon Prime India has landed into a pool of controversies after several complaints were filed against Saif Ali Khan-starrer show ''Tandav'', days later a case was also registered against the makers of ''Mirzapur'' at Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court declined to grant interim protection from any coercive action to ''Tandav'' director Ali Abbas Zafar, actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and others facing multiple FIRs for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The Allahabad High Court on Friday stayed the arrest of producers of ''Mirzapur'' web series — Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani — in connection with a First Information Report that accused them of improper and indecent portrayal of the town Mirzapur and outraging religious belief.

The streamer had in December last year released an intriguing first look of the upcoming chapter of ''The Family Man'' on social media.

Created and director by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, ''The Family Man'' season one premiered on September 20, 2019 and received rave reviews. In the show, Bajpayee plays an intelligence officer Srikant Tiwari. In the sophomore season, Bajpayee will be taking on a bigger and deadlier mission, along with keeping up with a high-pressure job and keeping his country safe, at the same time juggling with his responsibility towards the family.

Actors Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, and Shreya Dhanwanthary will be reprising their role from season one. The second season of ''The Family Man'' will mark digital debut of south star Samantha Akkineni.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

