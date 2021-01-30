Myntra changes logo after complaint calls signage offensive to women

Left Menu

Fashion e-tailer Myntra is changing its logo following a complaint by a Mumbai-based activist who alleged that the brands signage was offensive towards women.Sources close to the company confirmed the development and said Myntra is changing the logo across its website, app and packaging material.Myntra did not respond to queries.The complaint had been lodged last month with the cyber cell in Mumbai.

Fashion e-tailer Myntra is changing its logo following a complaint by a Mumbai-based activist who alleged that the brand's signage was offensive towards women.

Sources close to the company confirmed the development and said Myntra is changing the logo across its website, app and packaging material.

Myntra did not respond to queries.

The complaint had been lodged last month with the cyber cell in Mumbai. ''A complainant (woman) had approached the cyber crime police station in the matter. We called a meeting with Myntra following the complaint, they (Myntra) came and agreed to change the logo. They have sent an email as well on the same,'' DCP Rashmi Karandikar of Mumbai Police's Cyber Crime Department said.

In a tweet, Avesta Foundation said: ''Congratulations to our founder. She did it what apparently seemed impossible. Thank you everyone for your support. We're overwhelmed by the response. Kudos to @myntra for addressing the concerns and respecting the sentiments of millions of women''.

However, the matter has drawn a mixed response from netizens. While some welcomed the company's decision to change the logo, many said such demands seemed whimsical. Myntra is one of the largest fashion retailers in the country. During its 'End of Reason Sale' last month, it sold 11 million items while catering to more than 5 million orders.

