Ananya Panday treats fans to breathtaking view from Maldives vacation

Bollywood star Ananya Panday on Saturday treated fans to a breathtaking view of her exotic vacation in the Maldives. The 'Student Of The Year 2' star took to Instagram and shared a mesmerising video taking a dip in swimming pool.

The video showcases a deep blue sea and clouded sky which then pans to Panday who is seen swimming in the pool, post which the star is seen cherishing the view of the heavenly view of the horizon covered in blue hues. Captioning the clip, the 'Pati, Patni Aur Who' star said that this one is the last video from the Maldives.

She wrote in the caption," I'm blue da ba dee da ba daa (sea wave emoticon) promise this is the last Maldives post hehe (along with a smiling and a tongue-out emoji." The clip also featured the song Blue by Eiffel 65.

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 7 lakh likes. Scores of the 'Khaali Peeli' actor's fans chimed into the comments section as they adored the gorgeous location, and the view captured in the clip. (ANI)

