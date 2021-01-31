Left Menu

Updated: 31-01-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 10:28 IST
Odd News Roundup: Bulgaria busts counterfeit gang and Get the Bernie look, or something like it
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Bulgaria busts counterfeit gang that used fake passport of U.S. actor as sample

Bulgarian authorities have busted a counterfeit gang that promoted the quality of its illegal documents and banknotes by showing a fake Bulgarian passport bearing the picture of U.S. actor Sylvester Stallone. Prosecutors on Friday charged four Bulgarians suspected of belonging to an organised crime ring making and distributing the fake Bulgarian documents and counterfeit U.S. dollar and euro bills in the Balkan country.

Get the Bernie look, or something like it, with Vermont knitter's mittens

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders may be an unlikely fashion trendsetter but memes of his Inauguration Day mittens sparked demand for lookalikes that is keeping a Vermont knitter busy and helping take charitable donations toward $2 million. The independent senator from Vermont wore a facemask, parka and recycled wool mittens as he sat bundled up against the cold at President Joe Biden's swearing-in on Jan. 20 in Washington. The look, in cozy contrast to the formal garb worn by those around him, struck a chord and internet photos of him were transposed onto countless scenes from history, art and popular culture.

