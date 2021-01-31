Left Menu

Dhanush-starrer 'Karnan' to release theatrically in April

South star Dhanush on Sunday announced that his upcoming Tamil film Karnan will have a worldwide theatrical release in April.Directed by Mari Selvaraj, of Pariyerum Perumal fame, the film is reportedly billed as an action-drama.The 37-year-old Asuran star took to Twitter and shared the announcement note, along with a teaser of the film.Dhanush thanked the producer of the film, Kalaippuli S Thanu, for opting for a theatrical release despite other available options to screen the movie.Karnan releases April 2021 in theatres.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-01-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 16:16 IST
Dhanush-starrer 'Karnan' to release theatrically in April
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

South star Dhanush on Sunday announced that his upcoming Tamil film ''Karnan'' will have a worldwide theatrical release in April.

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, of ''Pariyerum Perumal'' fame, the film is reportedly billed as an action-drama.

The 37-year-old ''Asuran'' star took to Twitter and shared the announcement note, along with a teaser of the film.

Dhanush thanked the producer of the film, Kalaippuli S Thanu, for opting for a theatrical release despite other available options to screen the movie.

''''Karnan' releases April 2021 in theatres. A much needed encouraging news at the right time. Thank you Thanu sir for thinking of the theatre owners, distributors, exhibitors and everybody who's livelihood is dependant on films and theatres, even though you had other options.

''A big thank you on behalf of my fans as this means a lot to them. Love you all. Spread Love,'' the actor tweeted.

Dhanush is currently awaiting the release of director Karthik Subbaraj's action-thriller ''Jagame Thanthiram''.

He will also be seen in filmmaker Aanand L Rai's ''Atrangi Re'', co-starring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan.

''Atrangi Re'' marks his third Hindi feature after ''Raanjhanaa'' (2013) and ''Shamitabh'' (2015) .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sidharth Shukla clocks 1 mn followers on Twitter

Actor Sidharth Shukla on Sunday amassed one million followers on Twitter and thanked his fans for their constant support.Shukla, who won the last season of the reality show Bigg Boss, said joining the microblogging site to connect with fans...

One in five sailors in China’s submarines in SCS suffer from mental health problems: Report

One in five sailors serving with Chinas submarine force, especially nuclear subs in the disputed South China Sea, are experiencing mental health problems, according to a new research.China in recent years focussed its military deployment in...

WHO team visits Wuhan market where first COVID infections detected

A World Health Organization-led team of experts investigating the origins of COVID-19 visited Huanan market on Sunday, the now-shuttered wholesale seafood centre in the Chinese city of Wuhan where the new coronavirus was initially detected....

Pope institutes Catholic day to honour the elderly

Pope Francis on Sunday instituted a World day for Grandparents and the Elderly in the Roman Catholic Church to be marked once a year to honour them and to underscore their importance to society. Francis, making the surprise announcement at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021