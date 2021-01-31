Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-01-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 16:53 IST
Kelly Rowland announces birth of second child

Singer Kelly Rowland has welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with her manager-husband Tim Weatherspoon.

The couple have named the newborn Noah.

The former Destiny's Child member shared the news on Instagram on Saturday.

''On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon Greeted us! We are truly grateful,'' Rowland wrote alongside a photo of their elder son Titan, six, cuddling his brother.

The ''Coffee'' singer announced her pregnancy back in October.

The couple got engaged in December 2013 and tied the knot in Costa Rica five months later.

