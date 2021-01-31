Olympian shuttler Dipankar Bhattacharjee to undergo brain tumour surgery: BAI

Two-time Olympian shuttler Dipankar Bhattacharjee has been diagnosed with brain tumour and he will undergo a surgery in Mumbai on Thursday, the Badminton Association of India said on Sunday. The 48-year-old Bhattacharjee represented India in the 1992 Barcelona and 1996 Atlanta Olympics. He reached the pre-quarterfinals in 1992 Olympics. He was also a national champion three times.

''2 time Olympian & National Champion Dipankar Bhattacharjee has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. He has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital where the surgery is slated for Feb 4,'' the BAI said in its official Twitter handle. ''On behalf of @himantabiswa, BAI & #Badminton fraternity we pray for his speedy recovery.'' The Guwahati-based Bhattacharjee was a top shuttler of the country in the 1990s.

