Left Menu

Olympian shuttler Dipankar Bhattacharjee to undergo brain tumour surgery: BAI

Two-time Olympian shuttler Dipankar Bhattacharjee has been diagnosed with brain tumour and he will undergo a surgery in Mumbai on Thursday, the Badminton Association of India said on Sunday. He was also a national champion three times.2 time Olympian National Champion Dipankar Bhattacharjee has been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 21:10 IST
Olympian shuttler Dipankar Bhattacharjee to undergo brain tumour surgery: BAI

Two-time Olympian shuttler Dipankar Bhattacharjee has been diagnosed with brain tumour and he will undergo a surgery in Mumbai on Thursday, the Badminton Association of India said on Sunday. The 48-year-old Bhattacharjee represented India in the 1992 Barcelona and 1996 Atlanta Olympics. He reached the pre-quarterfinals in 1992 Olympics. He was also a national champion three times.

''2 time Olympian & National Champion Dipankar Bhattacharjee has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. He has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital where the surgery is slated for Feb 4,'' the BAI said in its official Twitter handle. ''On behalf of @himantabiswa, BAI & #Badminton fraternity we pray for his speedy recovery.'' The Guwahati-based Bhattacharjee was a top shuttler of the country in the 1990s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Samyukta Kisan Morcha claims over 100 people missing since tractor parade, forms panel

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers unions, on Sunday claimed that over 100 people were missing since the violence during the tractor parade on Republic Day, and it has set up a six-member committee to look into the matte...

Bird flu kills more than 250 pelicans in Mauritania, says ministry

About 245 pelican chicks and two dozen adult pelicans have died from H5N1 bird flu in a Mauritanian national park bordering an area in northern Senegal that was hit by the virus, Mauritanias environment ministry said on Saturday. The birds ...

Russia arrests over 4,000 at wide protests backing Navalny

Chanting slogans against President Vladimir Putin, tens of thousands took to the streets Sunday across Russia to demand the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, keeping up nationwide protests that have rattled the Kremlin. Mo...

Italy reports 237 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 11,252 new cases

Italy reported 237 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 421 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections was equal to 11,252 compared with 12,715 on Saturday. Some 213,364 tests for COVID-19 w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021