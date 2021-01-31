Olympian shuttler Dipankar Bhattacharjee to undergo brain tumour surgery: BAI
Two-time Olympian shuttler Dipankar Bhattacharjee has been diagnosed with brain tumour and he will undergo a surgery in Mumbai on Thursday, the Badminton Association of India said on Sunday. He was also a national champion three times.2 time Olympian National Champion Dipankar Bhattacharjee has been diagnosed with a brain tumour.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 21:10 IST
Two-time Olympian shuttler Dipankar Bhattacharjee has been diagnosed with brain tumour and he will undergo a surgery in Mumbai on Thursday, the Badminton Association of India said on Sunday. The 48-year-old Bhattacharjee represented India in the 1992 Barcelona and 1996 Atlanta Olympics. He reached the pre-quarterfinals in 1992 Olympics. He was also a national champion three times.
''2 time Olympian & National Champion Dipankar Bhattacharjee has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. He has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital where the surgery is slated for Feb 4,'' the BAI said in its official Twitter handle. ''On behalf of @himantabiswa, BAI & #Badminton fraternity we pray for his speedy recovery.'' The Guwahati-based Bhattacharjee was a top shuttler of the country in the 1990s.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
At Mumbai hospital, health workers cheer as vaccines arrive
At Mumbai hospital, health workers cheer as vaccines arrive
At Mumbai hospital, health workers cheer as vaccines arrive
Looking forward to test our preparations before Olympics, says women's hockey team skipper Rani
Vaccination in Mumbai: Doctors get jabs to assure others