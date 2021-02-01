Left Menu

I'm done living in fear: Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson was her alleged abuser

Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood has claimed that heavy metal and rock singer Marilyn Manson was the person she has referred in the past when she has talked about being in an abusive relationship. The duo got engaged in 2010, but broke up later that year.The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-02-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 19:56 IST
I'm done living in fear: Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson was her alleged abuser
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

''Westworld'' star Evan Rachel Wood has claimed that heavy metal and rock singer Marilyn Manson was the person she has referred in the past when she has talked about being in an abusive relationship. The 33-year-old actor made the allegations in an Instagram post on Monday. Wood and Manson went public with their relationship in 2007 when she was 19 and he was 38. The duo got engaged in 2010, but broke up later that year.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail,'' she wrote. ''I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent,'' the actor added. Wood first spoke about being a survivor of rape and domestic violence in a 2016 Rolling Stone interview, but did not mention specific name.

In 2018, she testified before a House Judiciary Subcommittee as part of an effort to get the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights passed in all 50 states. The following year, she testified before California legislators on behalf of the Phoenix Act, legislation that altered the statute of limitations for crimes involving domestic violence from three to five years.

The same year, she once again opened up about the abuse in a Twitter post, using the #IAmNotOk hashtag in an attempt to raise awareness about domestic violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Lt Gen JS Nain assumes command of Southern Army in Pune

Lieutenant General JS Nain, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal assumed command of Southern Army on 01 February 2021 with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony to honour the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial, Pune. It was followed by a...

Budget 2020-21: Aircraft leasing companies in GIFT city to get tax holiday

Aircraft leasing companies based out of GIFT city in Gujarats Gandhinagar would get a tax holiday on capital gains and rental income earned, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Monday.At present, there are no aircraft leasing c...

ANALYSIS-Reddit is coming for silver. A short squeeze? Unlikely

Silver prices have rocketed to their highest since 2013 as retail investors, egged on by messages on Reddit, pile into the market in an attempt to push up prices, although most analysts and traders say the rally will run out of steam.Spot s...

Union Budget reflects Centre's efforts to sideline non-BJP ruled states: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday flayed the Union Budget, saying it reflects the Centres persistent efforts to sideline non-BJP ruled states. The Shiromani Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party too dubbed the Budget as anti-commo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021