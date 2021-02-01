Kareena Kapoor channels love for Kaftan, pout in latest Instagram post

Left Menu

Channeling her love for Kaftan and pout, Megastar Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday treated fans to stunning no-makeup selfies.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-02-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 20:21 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Channeling her love for Kaftan and pout, Megastar Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday treated fans to stunning no-makeup selfies. The 'Good Newwz' star took to Instagram and shared a pouty selfie as she cherished some time on the balcony of her house.

The picture sees Kapoor in a no make up look as she flaunts her peachy glow while donning a pair of black sunglasses, with her luscious locks left open. On the other hand, the second photo sees Kareena in the same attire as she tilts her sunglasses down on the nose and flaunts her eyes. The 'Veere Di Wedding' star wrote an equally intriguing caption accompanying the post.

She wrote, "Instagram v/s Reality (laughing emoticons) ..PS: Kaftan and pouts continue no matter what the scene is. #Kaftan Series." Celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 2 lakh fans liked the post within an hour of being posted. Scores of fans chimed into the comments section calling the actor gorgeous and left fire and red heart emojis in awe of the selfies. (ANI)

