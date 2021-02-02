Entertainment News Roundup: Tony Bennett has been suffering from Alzheimer's disease, says family

The family of Tony Bennett has revealed that the legendary singer has been suffering from Alzheimer's disease, breaking their silence on his condition four years after he was diagnosed with the progressive, memory-destroying disease. His wife Susan told AARP Magazine in an interview published on Monday that the 94-year-old singer, whose first hit "Because of You" was released in 1951, had been losing his ability to make decisions. In an effort to keep working, Bennett had been hiding his diagnosis, she said.

(With inputs from agencies.)