Left Menu

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Adipurush' goes on floors

Om Raut's magnum opus 'Adipurush' that stars actors Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas went on the floors on Tuesday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 08:53 IST
Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Adipurush' goes on floors
'Adipurush' goes on floors (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Om Raut's magnum opus 'Adipurush' that stars actors Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas went on the floors on Tuesday morning. The 'Baahubali' actor shared the update about the film on Instagram with a poster of the film that had 'Aarambh' (beginning) written over it.

Announcing that the shooting for the film has begun, Prabhas also wrote, "#Adipurush aarambh #SaifAliKhan @omraut," in the caption of the post. While Prabhas will be seen portraying the central role of 'Adipurush' in the film, Saif will be essaying the role of the main antagonist 'Lankesh' which the makers had earlier dubbed as the "world's most intelligent demon."

The 3D feature film is an adaptation of the Indian epic that revolves around the triumph of good over evil. The movie will be shot in Hindi and Telugu and it will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other foreign languages. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, has been slated to hit the big screens in 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden, Harris meet 10 Republican senators on USD 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have held a meeting with 10 Republican senators to discuss the USD 1.9 trillion relief package for Americans affected by COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed over 443,000 lives and infec...

CPI(M), BSP, TMC give suspension notices in RS to discuss farmers' issues

Communist Party of India Marxist, Bahujan Samaj Party BSP, Trinamool Congress TMC and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK MPs on Tuesday gave suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss farmers issues. The Rajya Sabha w...

Sanjay Raut to visit Singhu, Ghazipur borders to meet protesting farmers

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut will visit Singhu and Ghazipur borders on Tuesday to meet the farmers protesting central farm laws. This comes a week after the farmers tractor rally on Republic Day turned violent in the nati...

Tennis-Djokovic down to business as Thiem bungles Italian job

Novak Djokovic kicked off his 2021 season in style on his favourite Rod Laver Arena court with a clinical 7-5 7-5 win over Canadian talent Denis Shapovalov in the ATP Cup on Tuesday. Leading Serbias title defence in the team-based event, Dj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021