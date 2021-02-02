Left Menu

'The Voice' season 20 to premiere on March 1

Sher.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-02-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 11:39 IST
'The Voice' season 20 to premiere on March 1

Popular singing reality show ''The Voice'' will be returning to NBC with its 20th season on March 1. The upcoming season of the four-time Emmy-winning musical competition series will see singer Nick Jonas returning as the coach along with Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton.

According to Deadline, this season's battle advisors will be Grammy-winning artist Luis Fonsi (Team Kelly), Emmy-and Golden Globe Award-winning actor and musician Darren Criss (Team Nick), Grammy-winning R&B singer Brandy (Team Legend), and Grammy-winning country music duo Dan + Shay (Team Shelton).

Carson Daly will return as the host.

''The Voice'' is created by John de Mol. He also serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher. The show is presented by MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted Television and ITV Studios.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian-American scientist Bhavya Lal appointed Acting Chief of Staff of NASA

Bhavya Lal, the Indian-American scientist who oversaw NASAs transition under President Joe Bidens administration, has been appointed as the Acting Chief of Staff of the US space agency.According to NASA, Lal brings extensive experience in e...

PM to inaugurate Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations on Thursday 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations at Chauri Chaura in Uttar Pradesh on February 4 via video conferencing. The day marks the beginning of the 100th year of the Chauri Chaura incident, a lan...

It is a wake-up call, not going to ignore this, says under-fire Langer

Australia head coach Justin Langer has described the criticism of his coaching style by the national players as a wake-up call which he wont ignore.Following an under-strength Indias historic Test win in Australia, a report in Sydney Mornin...

Equities cheerful after Budget focuses on accelerating growth

Equity benchmark indices closed nearly 5 per cent higher on Monday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in Parliament to kickstart growth cycle in the economy hit by coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. Several exp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021