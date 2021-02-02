Left Menu

The Last Kingdom Season 5 can focus on Lord of Mercia with unification of England

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 02-02-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 12:33 IST
The Last Kingdom Season 5 can focus on Lord of Mercia with unification of England
The Last Kingdom Season 5 is likely to continue to follow the unification of England. Image Credit: Facebook / The Last Kingdom

Viewers are already aware that The Last Kingdom was renewed for Season 5. Netflix renewed the fifth season on July 7, 2020. The upcoming season is likely to be based on the 9th and 10th series of the novel 'The Saxon Stories' – 'The Warriors of the Storm' and 'The Flame Bearer'.

According to a previously released synopsis of The Last Kingdom Season 5, Uhtred will have to 'face down his greatest enemy and suffer his greatest loss' to achieve his destiny. Thus, it can be said that the fifth season will be filled with more heartbreaking moments.

"We're faced with that problem now, getting into season five where Uhtred is technically… I think he starts at 54 and ends up at 60 in the books. That's a problem right now because how do we make it look like Uhtred has aged without it looking comical? We're working on it," Alexander Dreymon added.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 is likely to continue to follow the unification of England. Aethelflaed (played by Millie Brady) fell out with her lover Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon) over the Mercian throne in the previous season. The series enthusiasts have suggested Aethelflaed's ally Aldhelm (James Northcote) could have taken on the role of Lord of Mercia.

Aethelflaed fell in love with Uhtred although she was already married. The question popped up who would take over the rule of Mercia following the death of her husband Aethelred (Toby Regbo). The citizens of Mercia were not ready to see a woman in charge. Thus, they agreed to the conclusion that Uhtred should take up the post for the time being, whereas he somehow convinced them that Aethelflaed was the perfect person for the throne.

Aethelflaed and Uhtred went their separate ways. According to Express.co.uk, their relationship is likely to be highlighted in The Last Kingdom Season 5. The series enthusiasts have been wondering why Aldhelm, Aethelflaed's trusted friend, could not have taken on the role.

"I'm just here asking myself why Aldhelm didn't get put forward. He knows tactics, knows the politics of the court as he was the head of Aethelred's guard. I don't know Aldhelm seemed like the logical choice. Context: I've read The Pagan Lord but not The Empty Throne so I don't know if Aldhelm is dead at this point or not," WillTodd04 said on Reddit.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Peaky Blinders Season 6 announced as final season, possible focus on Tommy-Lizzie's love

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. promises undocumented migrants equal access to COVID-19 vaccines

The U.S. government on Monday promised undocumented migrants the same access to COVID-19 vaccines as other civilians, and said inoculation centres would be immigration enforcement-free zones. The announcement marked the latest in a series o...

GameStop saga makes Wall Street an issue for Biden team

The drama surrounding the trading in shares of GameStop, AMC Entertainment, Blackberry and other beaten-down companies has suddenly thrust Wall Street near the top of a crowded list of issues that President Joe Bidens regulatory team needs ...

India's COVID-related deaths per million higher than S Asian nations due to multiple factors: Govt

Multiple factors may have contributed to India reporting higher COVID-19 related deaths per million population than other South Asian countries such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the government said on Tuesday.According to Minister...

Banks' NPAs decline to Rs 8.08 lakh cr in Sep 2020 from Rs 10.36 lakh cr in Mar 2018: Govt

Non-performing assets NPAs or bad loans of the banking sector came down from a high of Rs 10.36 lakh crore at the end of March 2018 to Rs 8.08 lakh crore at the end of September 2020 due to various initiative of the government, Minister of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021