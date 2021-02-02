The Last Kingdom Season 5 can focus on Lord of Mercia with unification of England

Viewers are already aware that The Last Kingdom was renewed for Season 5. Netflix renewed the fifth season on July 7, 2020. The upcoming season is likely to be based on the 9th and 10th series of the novel 'The Saxon Stories' – 'The Warriors of the Storm' and 'The Flame Bearer'.

According to a previously released synopsis of The Last Kingdom Season 5, Uhtred will have to 'face down his greatest enemy and suffer his greatest loss' to achieve his destiny. Thus, it can be said that the fifth season will be filled with more heartbreaking moments.

"We're faced with that problem now, getting into season five where Uhtred is technically… I think he starts at 54 and ends up at 60 in the books. That's a problem right now because how do we make it look like Uhtred has aged without it looking comical? We're working on it," Alexander Dreymon added.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 is likely to continue to follow the unification of England. Aethelflaed (played by Millie Brady) fell out with her lover Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon) over the Mercian throne in the previous season. The series enthusiasts have suggested Aethelflaed's ally Aldhelm (James Northcote) could have taken on the role of Lord of Mercia.

Aethelflaed fell in love with Uhtred although she was already married. The question popped up who would take over the rule of Mercia following the death of her husband Aethelred (Toby Regbo). The citizens of Mercia were not ready to see a woman in charge. Thus, they agreed to the conclusion that Uhtred should take up the post for the time being, whereas he somehow convinced them that Aethelflaed was the perfect person for the throne.

Aethelflaed and Uhtred went their separate ways. According to Express.co.uk, their relationship is likely to be highlighted in The Last Kingdom Season 5. The series enthusiasts have been wondering why Aldhelm, Aethelflaed's trusted friend, could not have taken on the role.

"I'm just here asking myself why Aldhelm didn't get put forward. He knows tactics, knows the politics of the court as he was the head of Aethelred's guard. I don't know Aldhelm seemed like the logical choice. Context: I've read The Pagan Lord but not The Empty Throne so I don't know if Aldhelm is dead at this point or not," WillTodd04 said on Reddit.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date.

