Left Menu

Peaky Blinders Season 6 announced as final season, possible focus on Tommy-Lizzie’s love

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 02-02-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 10:49 IST
Peaky Blinders Season 6 announced as final season, possible focus on Tommy-Lizzie’s love
As the worldwide pandemic continues, production on Peaky Blinders Season 6 is currently underway. Image Credit: Instagram (peakyblindersofficial)

Peaky Blinders Season 6 may not have any official release date, still fans can't restrict them from speculating what they can see next. The sixth season is officially renewed and will surely see the returning of Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby aka Tommy.

Earlier, fans were ensured that Peaky Blinders Season 6 wouldn't end the series, and Season 7 was hinted. Peaky Blinders enthusiasts across the world were excited about it. The series' creator-cum-writer Steven Knight revealed that he had a plan to produce two more seasons. He revealed during the premiere of Season 5.

Unfortunately, the BBC announced that Peaky Blinders will end after its imminent Season 6. "Peaky is back and with a bang," Steven Knight cited in a statement. "After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form," he added.

As the worldwide pandemic continues, production on Peaky Blinders Season 6 is currently underway. Steven Knight told Deadline on January 17 (before announcing the series would be wrapping), "But I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie. That is what is going to happen."

Many fans are doubting how Peaky Blinders Season 6 will portray Cillian Murphy as Tommy, and if he will have dissimilar representation compared to the previous seasons. He confronted threats from other gangsters, the New York mafia and the evil Inspector Chester Campbell (Sam Neill). But according to the series creator and writer, Steven Knight, his undoing in the series might come in the upcoming season, as reported by Express.

On the other hand, many passionate viewers are wondering that Peaky Blinders Season 6 may focus on the relationship between Tommy and Lizzie Stark (Natasha O'Keeffe). Season 5 exposed them as a married couple after she announced her pregnancy to him at the end of fourth season. Many fans believe their love tale will be continued in the upcoming season and Tommy will be in love with her while raising their kids.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 doesn't have an official release date, but it is expected to arrive in late 2021 or mid-2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Sherlock Season 5 can be possible in 2022; Sherlock Holmes, Watson can fight criminals

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wuhan or Wu-Tang? Canadian diplomat's T-shirt logo angers China

Canada said it regretted a misunderstanding after China lodged a formal complaint over a diplomats order of a custom T-shirt displaying the word Wuhan, the city where the COVID-19 pandemic first emerged, over the emblem of hip-hop group Wu-...

UN Security Council to discuss situation in Myanmar following military coup

The UN Security Council on Tuesday will discuss the situation in Myanmar, where the military staged a coup after detaining top political figures, including de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and look at a range of measures with an idea of re...

Exports rise 5.37 pc in January

The countrys exports grew 5.37 per cent year-on-year to USD 27.24 billion in January 2021, mainly driven by healthy growth in pharmaceuticals and engineering sectors, according to provisional data of the commerce ministry.Imports during the...

Traffic diverted in many parts of Delhi due to farmers' protest

The Delhi Police diverted vehicular traffic at Akshardham and Nizammudin Khatta towards Anand Vihar, Chilla, Delhi-Noida Direct DND flyway, Apsara, Bhopra, and Loni borders on Tuesday due to the farmers agitation at the Ghazipur Delhi-Uttar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021