Peaky Blinders Season 6 announced as final season, possible focus on Tommy-Lizzie’s love

Peaky Blinders Season 6 may not have any official release date, still fans can't restrict them from speculating what they can see next. The sixth season is officially renewed and will surely see the returning of Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby aka Tommy.

Earlier, fans were ensured that Peaky Blinders Season 6 wouldn't end the series, and Season 7 was hinted. Peaky Blinders enthusiasts across the world were excited about it. The series' creator-cum-writer Steven Knight revealed that he had a plan to produce two more seasons. He revealed during the premiere of Season 5.

Unfortunately, the BBC announced that Peaky Blinders will end after its imminent Season 6. "Peaky is back and with a bang," Steven Knight cited in a statement. "After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form," he added.

As the worldwide pandemic continues, production on Peaky Blinders Season 6 is currently underway. Steven Knight told Deadline on January 17 (before announcing the series would be wrapping), "But I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie. That is what is going to happen."

Many fans are doubting how Peaky Blinders Season 6 will portray Cillian Murphy as Tommy, and if he will have dissimilar representation compared to the previous seasons. He confronted threats from other gangsters, the New York mafia and the evil Inspector Chester Campbell (Sam Neill). But according to the series creator and writer, Steven Knight, his undoing in the series might come in the upcoming season, as reported by Express.

On the other hand, many passionate viewers are wondering that Peaky Blinders Season 6 may focus on the relationship between Tommy and Lizzie Stark (Natasha O'Keeffe). Season 5 exposed them as a married couple after she announced her pregnancy to him at the end of fourth season. Many fans believe their love tale will be continued in the upcoming season and Tommy will be in love with her while raising their kids.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 doesn't have an official release date, but it is expected to arrive in late 2021 or mid-2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Sherlock Season 5 can be possible in 2022; Sherlock Holmes, Watson can fight criminals