Why Aggretsuko Season 4 can be out at end of 2021? What viewers can see

The wonderful success of Aggretsuko Season 3 across the world has created a huge demand for Season 4. Fans are ardently expecting Aggretsuko Season 4 this year as it (the fourth season) has already been announced.

The making of Aggretsuko Season 4 was reportedly affected in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. The entertainment projects across the world were affected and postponed for an indefinite time.

Fans already know the anime Aggretsuko is renewed for Season 4. Netflix officially confirmed the news on Christmas on December 24, 2020, via Twitter with the caption, "Retsy Claus has a present for all you metalheads out there! @aggretsuko is coming back for the fourth season of romance, rock, and RAGE!"

Aggretsuko Season 3 ended with many unsolved tales. Retsuko is a 25-year-old single anthropomorphic red panda working in a Japanese trading firm. Haida is the co-worker of Retsuko, working together for five years in an office.

Aggretsuko Season 1 resolves the issues in Retsuko and Haida's workplace and Season 2 shows the follow-up of personal life. In Season 3, Retsuko has been seen having her financial problem and taking a secret role as a member of the Japanese idol group.

According to The Cinemaholic, the OTMGirls will likely continue to grow without Retsuko. It's very possible that she rejoins the group in the next season. If the finale is any indication, we might also see a more balanced and self-assured Retsuko in Aggretsuko Season 4.

Netflix has not revealed any synopsis for Aggretsuko Season 4. The anime series is based on an eponymous character created by "Yeti" for the mascot company Sanrio. However, the release date is not revealed yet but there was a 14 months gap between two subsequent releases of the earlier seasons. So, if Netflix follows the same cycle, Aggretsuko Season 4 can be out by October 2021.

