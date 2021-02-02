Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB detains assistant film director

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)on Tuesday detained assistant film director Rishikesh Pawar inconnection with the drugs case linked to the death ofBollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year.

Questioning of Pawar is underway at the NCB's office,he said.

The name of Pawar, who was a friend of the late actor,had cropped up during interrogation of other accused arrestedearlier in the case, he said.

''Pawar was detained by the Mumbai zonal team of theNCB after various summons were issued to him,'' the officialadded.

The NCB had earlier raided Pawar's residence andseized some gadgets, the official said.

Rajput was found hanging at his flat in suburbanBandra on June 14, 2020.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probingRajput's death while the NCB is investigating the drugs anglerelated to the case.

The NCB is also probing the alleged Bollywood-drugsnexus and had conducted multiple raids over the last fewmonths. The federal anti-drugs agency had also arrested anumber of drug peddlers.

