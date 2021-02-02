Harleen Sethi joins cast of 'The Gone Game' S2

Actor Harleen Sethi has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the second season of the murder-mystery series ''The Gone Game''.

Created by Nikhil Bhat, the first season of the Voot Select series was shot entirely from home during the coronavirus-induced lockdown last year. It premiered in August 2020.

The core cast of actors Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rukhsar Rehman, Lubna Salim and Dibyendu Bhattacharya are set to return for the show's sophomore chapter.

Sethi, best known for starring in ALTBalaji's ''Broken But Beautiful'' and shorts such as ''Love, Bites'' and ''Nice to Meet You'', will essay the role of CBI officer Sharmila Sangma.

The actor said she was instantly drawn to the character as she found her to be a headstrong woman who has ''made a place for herself in what is predominantly a man's world.'' ''Her sharp wit and systematic approach to solve a crime only add to the emotional and empathetic side of her personality. I am excited to play with this character and showcase what a criminal investigation would be in the 'new normal.' ''The first season pushed the boundaries on what a lockdown pandemic could be and I'm positive this season is only going to take it a notch higher. So I cannot wait to get started,'' Sethi said in a statement.

Backed by Bodhitree Multimedia Ltd, ''The Gone Game'' season two will go on floors soon.

Producer Mautik Tolia said the show will pick up from where season one ended and would talk about the ''realities'' of the current time.

''We will have interesting additions to the cast that will elevate the excitement of the show further. We are looking forward to season two of 'The Gone Game' and we are sure the audience is going to love it,'' Tolia said.

''The Gone Game'' season two is scheduled to release later this year.

