'Frasier' revival under consideration at Paramount Plus

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-02-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 14:57 IST
The long-in-the-works revival of classic sitcom ''Frasier'' is in the very early stages of consideration at Paramount Plus.

Sources confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that an updated version of the show is moving ahead on the streaming service from studio Paramount Pictures, but no deals of any kind are done as yet.

Paramount Plus, set to be launched in March, and CBS Studios, which would produce the show, declined to comment.

''Frasier'', a spin-off show of ''Cheers'', ran from 1993-2004 on NBC and earned 37 Emmy wins during its run time, including five consecutive best comedy series trophies beginning in 1994. It currently streams on CBS All Access, Hulu and Peacock.

News on a potential revival series first surfaced in July 2018 and months later lead star Kelsey Grammer was photographed carrying a binder with the word 'Frasier' on it.

The series finale of the show saw Frasier Crane (Grammer) leaving Seattle for Chicago, where he had followed his girlfriend, Charlotte (Laura Linney), in hopes of a reunion. Other members of his family moved into new phases of their own lives.

