Noah Centineo to star in movie about GameStop stock controversy

The stock market drama surrounding the American electronics retail company GameStop is getting the Hollywood treatment, with actor Noah Centineo all set to star in the upcoming film. As per Variety, Netflix is in the early stages of making a film revolving around the still-unfolding social-media-driven financial scenario. The script is being written by Oscar-winner Mark Boal, who is widely known for 'The Hurt Locker' and 'Zero Dark Thirty'.

Centineo, known for his breakout roles in 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' and 'The Fosters', is set to appear in a major role in the untitled film. Pivot host, tech expert, and NYU professor Scott Galloway will consult on the upcoming project. Makeready's Brad Weston will bankroll the forthcoming film with Definition Entertainment's Nick Styne, while Mark Sourian will serve as an executive producer. Weston, who is set to produce the movie, has previously worked on notable projects like 'The Revenant', 'Gone Girl', '12 Years a Slave' and of course 'The Big Short'.

However, it is not the only film to come out of the GameStop stock controversy. MGM recently scored the rights to adapt NY Times best-selling author Ben Mezrich's book proposal 'The Antisocial Network' about the stock spike. The book also tells the story of one of Wall Street's craziest weeks and has become the biggest financial news story of the year.

Mezrich also wrote 'The Accidental Billionaires: The Founding Of Facebook', a 'Tale Of Sex, Money', 'Genius and Betrayal', which inspired the Oscar-winning film 'The Social Network' starring Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake, and Armie Hammer. The two movies are in development separately. Meanwhile, Centenio, who is mostly seen in teen heartthrob roles in movies including 'Charlie's Angels', 'The Perfect Date', 'Swiped' and 'Sierra Burgess is a Loser', has two more films in his kitty.

Centineo will next be seen in the third installment of Netflix's 'To All the Boys' franchise before teaming up with Dwayne Johnson for 'Black Adam'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)