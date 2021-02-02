How Season 6 can mark end to Better Call Saul, Lalo-Nacho in revenge battle

Better Call Saul Season 6 got confirmation and the series enthusiasts are ardently waiting to know what interesting they can see next. Read further to know more about it.

Better Call Saul Season 6 will mark an end to the Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould-created series. It's true that the series enthusiasts are disappointed as Season 6 is going to be the last one, but they are excited to know that it is going to be a highly exciting show and a memorable one.

The making of Better Call Saul Season 6 was badly affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss.

Better Call Saul creator Peter Gould earlier disclosed that he and other makers wanted the cameras to commence rolling by the end of 2020. "We were hoping to go into production by the end of the year. It doesn't seem likely that it's going to happen with the situation that we are in," Peter Gould said at Deadline's Contenders Television: The Nominees virtual event.

According to Peter Gould, the network behind the show, Sony TV was doing "everything humanly possibly" for filming to safely resume. "(But) I think we are probably going to delay a little bit, unfortunately," he added.

Aaron Paul got Live on Instagram last year for the series enthusiasts to answer questions on Better Call Saul Season 6. Bryan Cranston joined Aaron Paul during the Live session on Instagram. One series enthusiast questioned them during the Live show about appearing the next season of the show. They responded to that with a 'yes' and they said that they want to do such a remarkable show and that too the finale of the show.

The viewers and fans of Better Call Saul are waiting to see the transformation of Jimmy McGill in Season 6. He is expected to turn into a crook lawyer. He is likely to get the support of his wife, Kim Wexler as she herself appears to be changing as well.

In the upcoming season, Lalo and Nacho can be seen engaging in a revenge battle. The viewers can also see Kim stepping into the dark side. Whether or not she will be able to pull off the plan against Howard is yet to be known, Cinemaholic noted.

The final season has to end Jimmy's story, but to do so means ending Gene's, because of the long-stretching arc creators Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan have crafted, Screenrant noted. Kim is setting up a plan to take down her former boss Howard Hamlin. She revealed this to Jimmy, and they may work together once he fully transformed into Saul Goodman because he was reluctant to accept her wife's scheme at first.

Better Call Saul Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. But it is likely to be out anytime in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

