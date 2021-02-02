Left Menu

Ryan Coogler, Disney Plus developing Wakanda series

Get ready to witness a new story set in the world of Wakanda! 'Black Panther' filmmaker Ryan Coogler is developing a Wakanda-based Disney+ series.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 16:43 IST
Ryan Coogler, Disney Plus developing Wakanda series
Ryan Coogler (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Get ready to witness a new story set in the world of Wakanda! 'Black Panther' filmmaker Ryan Coogler is developing a Wakanda-based Disney+ series. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Coogler will be working on the 'Black Panther' spinoff series that focuses on the Kingdom of Wakanda. The upcoming series is a part of a new multi-year overall television deal that Coogler and his Proximity Media have signed with The Walt Disney Company. The deal will also include other television projects in the future.

Speaking about the upcoming project, Coogler said, "It's an honour to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company. Working with them on Black Panther was a dream come true. As avid consumers of television, we couldn't be happier to be launching our television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden, and all the amazing studios under the Disney umbrella." Coogler runs Proximity Media with principals Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Ludwig Goransson, Archie Davis, and Peter Nicks. The deal will enable Proximity to develop shows for other divisions of the Walt Disney Company as well.

If the Wakanda project goes on floors, then it would be the latest show set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe to make its way to Disney Plus. The streamer recently launched its first such show 'WandaVision', with 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' and 'Loki' also on deck. Other projects include 'Hawkeye', 'Moon Knight', 'She-Hulk', and 'Ms. Marvel'. There are also shows on the way focusing on Nick Fury with Samuel L. Jackson starring, the character War Machine played by Don Cheadle, and Dominique Thorne starring in 'Ironheart'.

Coogler is currently writing the sequel for 'Black Panther'. The sequel is slated to release on July 8, 2022, and is eying a July production start date. The original 2018 hit Marvel film 'Black Panther', which took place in the fictional African nation of Wakanda, earned a best picture nomination at the Oscars and starred late actor Chadwick Boseman. 'Black Panther' was a smash hit for Disney and Marvel, grossing nearly USD 1.35 billion worldwide. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Breast cancer overtakes lung as most common cancer-WHO

Breast cancer has overtaken lung cancer as the most common form of the disease, the World Health Organisation said on Tuesday. For the first time, breast cancer now constitutes the most commonly occurring cancer globally, Andre Ilbawi, a ca...

Coronavirus variant accounts for up to 20% of cases in Paris - hospital executive

The highly contagious variant of the coronavirus first detected in Britain now accounts for up to 20 of infections in the wider Paris region, a leading hospital executive said on Tuesday, calling for more restrictive measures to rein in the...

Mukesh Choudhary, new big star in MMA professional Fight.

Jaipur Rajasthan India, February 2 ANIPNN Mukesh Gora was born in Jaipur Rajasthan, India and has represented India as a Mixed Martial Arts MMA fighter worldwide. He specializes in Wushu and Kickboxing and has won gold, silver and bronze me...

'Sairat' star Akash Thosar joins '1962: The War in the Hills'

Actor Akash Thosar, best known for starring in acclaimed Marathi film Sairat, has been roped in to feature in Disney Hotstar series 1962 The War in the Hills, the makers announced on Tuesday.Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the project is set ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021