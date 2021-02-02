Left Menu

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Naomi & others will confront monster Waves

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 02-02-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 16:51 IST
When is the Japanese anime series The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 going to be released? Fans are ardently waiting to get the answer for over one year since Season 1 dropped its finale. The remarkable success of Season 1 was huge that opened doors for multiple seasons. Additionally, The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 was officially announced.

The creators also confirmed that Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 is under production. The announcement was made at Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2020. They also confirmed that the enthusiasts do not have to wait so long as they are waiting for The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2.

The manga series The Rising of the Shield Hero is an adaptation of the Isekai light novels, written by Aneko Yusagi. It covers the first five-volume of the manga. The 25 episodes anime TV series adaption aired from January to June 2019. The story depicts a parallel universe, where Naofumi Iwatani and three other young men from parallel universes fight with Waves to become the world's Cardinal Heroes. Waves is known as an inter-dimensional gang of monsters.

In Season 1 story, Naomi and his friends grew up. The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will show they remember everything they learned from Season 1. Naomi and his friends will face various challenges while traveling into another world. They will confront a giant enemy called Spirit Turtle. "How will Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo take them on, now that they've matured? I also hope everyone looks forward to seeing the new characters that join Naofumi's party, Rishia, and Kizuna," said the director Masato Jibo in the Crunchyroll Expo 2020.

The release of Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 may take additional time as most of the television series and movie projects were halted or postponed for an indefinite time due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

