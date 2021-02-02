Fire at Prabhas, Saif's `Adipurush' set, no casualties

A major fire broke out at the setof ''Adipurush'', a film starring actors Prabhas and Saif AliKhan, in suburban Goregaon on Tuesday afternoon.

The two actors were not present when the incident tookplace and nobody was reported injured, police said.

''Adipurush'', an adaptation of the Ramayana, went onfloors on Tuesday with a special set erected on open groundnear Inorbit Mall in Bangur Nagar.

The fire started around 4:10 pm, a police officialsaid, adding that eight fire engines and six water tankerswere rushed to the spot and dousing operation was underway.

Sources said director Om Raut and a small crew werefilming on the set.

''Prabhas and Saif were not present. There has been noinjury to anyone. Paramedics, fire brigade and ambulances werearranged immediately,'' sources said.

Fire brigade officials declared it to be a `level two'fire which is considered as major.

The film, backed by T-series, is slated to be releasedin theaters on August 11, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)