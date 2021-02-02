Left Menu

Fire at Prabhas, Saif's `Adipurush' set, no casualties

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 19:15 IST
Fire at Prabhas, Saif's `Adipurush' set, no casualties

A major fire broke out at the setof ''Adipurush'', a film starring actors Prabhas and Saif AliKhan, in suburban Goregaon on Tuesday afternoon.

The two actors were not present when the incident tookplace and nobody was reported injured, police said.

''Adipurush'', an adaptation of the Ramayana, went onfloors on Tuesday with a special set erected on open groundnear Inorbit Mall in Bangur Nagar.

The fire started around 4:10 pm, a police officialsaid, adding that eight fire engines and six water tankerswere rushed to the spot and dousing operation was underway.

Sources said director Om Raut and a small crew werefilming on the set.

''Prabhas and Saif were not present. There has been noinjury to anyone. Paramedics, fire brigade and ambulances werearranged immediately,'' sources said.

Fire brigade officials declared it to be a `level two'fire which is considered as major.

The film, backed by T-series, is slated to be releasedin theaters on August 11, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House Democrats ready first step toward $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives prepared to take the first step forward on President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package on Tuesday, with a key vote expected to fast-track the measure through Congress. A fiscal ...

Cricket-South Africa angry as Australia pull out of tour at short notice

Australias decision to pull out of next months three-test tour in South Africa due to the COVID-19 pandemic is extremely disappointing considering the hosts had put in place a number of safety measures, Cricket South Africa CSA said on Tues...

States & UTs to take steps to enable children to move back to CCIs if they so desire: SC

The Supreme Court has said that states and Union Territories UTs should take steps to enable children, sent from child care institutions to their parental or guardians homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to move back to CCIs if they so desire...

UPDATE 3-Exxon posts first annual loss as a public company on COVID-19 blow

Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday posted its first annual loss as a public company as the COVID-19 pandemic hammered energy prices and reduced the value of its shale gas properties by more than 20 billion. Exxon last year slashed spending on new ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021