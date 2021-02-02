Man gets lifer for abducting, attempting to rape elderly woman

A court in Gujarat's Khedadistrict on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment forabducting and attempting to rape a 60-year-old woman.

The court of sessions judge D R Bhatt convicted KiritBarot and ordered him to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation to thevictim.

The court awarded the accused two life sentences forattempting to rape (section 376 read with 511) and voluntarilycausing hurt in committing robbery (section 394 of the IPC).

Barot was also sentenced to five and two years ofrigorous imprisonment under section 365 (kidnapping) and 506(criminal intimidation), respectively, with all the sentencesto run concurrently, public prosecutor Prem Tiwari said.

The accused, who hails from Kalol in Gandhinagar, hadoffered a lift to the victim in his car on October 25, 2018,when she was waiting on a national highway to get back home inKheda town after visiting a temple at Vadtal in the district.

According to the prosecution, Barot tied up the victimwith her saree and took her to a farm where he kept her thewhole night and robbed her of all valuables.

He also attempted to rape her and thrashed her withan iron rod, it was stated.

