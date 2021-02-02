Left Menu

Rapper Silento held, charged with murder of his Cousin

American rapper Silento, best known for his 2015 hit 'Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),' has been arrested and charged with the alleged murder of his cousin, the DeKalb County Police Department confirmed to Variety.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:35 IST
Rapper Silento. Image Credit: ANI

American rapper Silento, best known for his 2015 hit 'Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),' has been arrested and charged with the alleged murder of his cousin, the DeKalb County Police Department confirmed to Variety. As per the outlet, the rapper, whose real name is Ricky Hawk, is currently being held in the DeKalb County jail. The representatives for Silento did not immediately respond to Variety's request for comment.

The DeKalb County Police Department announced the news in a tweet on Monday (local time), writing: "Today, Ricky Hawk, 23, was arrested for the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks, 34. On January 21, the DeKalb County Police Department investigated Rooks' death after he was found shot on Deep Shoals Circle. Hawk is in the DeKalb County Jail charged with Murder." A representative for the DeKalb County Police Department said that they investigated a shooting on January 21 at approximately 3:30 a.m. after Rooks was found in the roadway, suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Rooks was pronounced dead at the scene.

"After a thorough investigation, DKPD detectives identified Hawk as Rooks' cousin, and the person responsible for Rooks' murder," the DeKalb County Police Department said in a statement. "Investigators are still working to uncover the motive for the shooting," the department said.

As reported by Variety, Silento had a history of legal trouble, having been arrested in August 2020 following a domestic disturbance. Once again in October, the rapper was arrested and charged with speeding and reckless driving.

As per Variety, 'Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)' rose to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His most recent release was the single 'Swish' on January 28. He also released an album, 'Skyrolyrics,' in October 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

