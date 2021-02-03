Left Menu

Tina Fey, Amy Poehler to host Golden Globes from separate coasts

The upcoming Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be bicoastal! American actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who will be hosting this year's ceremony, won't be in the same room together.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 10:36 IST
Tina Fey, Amy Poehler (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The upcoming Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be bicoastal! American actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who will be hosting this year's ceremony, won't be in the same room together. As per Variety, Fey and Poehler will host separately from New York and Los Angeles. Fey will be live from the Rainbow Room atop Rockefeller Center in New York City and Poehler will host from the ceremony's usual location inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California.

The duo last hosted the awards show together in 2015. The upcoming ceremony marks their second Golden Globes' hosting collaboration. The event is set to air live on February 28 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC after being delayed by nearly two months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Nominations for the ceremony would be announced today with Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson appearing live on the 'Today' show to read a few of the nominees first, then the rest of the nomination ceremony will be streamed on both the Golden Globes official Facebook page and the Golden Globes website.

A number of details about the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony have not been revealed yet, including whether presenters and nominees will participate virtually, in person, or both. In January, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the governing body that oversees the ceremony, announced the recipients of two of its honourary awards. Jane Fonda, a seven-time Golden Globe winner, will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment."

Additionally, Norman Lear will be the third-ever recipient of the Carol Burnett Award for "outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen." Satchel and Jackson Lee, children of filmmaker and three-time Golden Globe nominee Spike Lee, and producer/philanthropist Tonya Lewis Lee have been tapped to serve as the 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors. (ANI)

