Left Menu

Ramin Bahrani to reunite with Aravind Adiga for 'Amnesty' adaptation

Director Ramin Bahrani is set to adapt the big screen adaptation of Amnesty, another Aravind Adiga novel, for streaming platform Netflix.The project marks a reunion for Bahrani, Adiga and Netflix, after The White Tiger, based on the Indian authors Man Booker Prize-winning novel.Set in Australia, Amnesty follows the story of Danny, an illegal Sri Lankan migrant who cleans houses and realises he has information about the sudden murder of one of his employers.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-02-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 11:44 IST
Ramin Bahrani to reunite with Aravind Adiga for 'Amnesty' adaptation

Director Ramin Bahrani is set to adapt the big screen adaptation of ''Amnesty'', another Aravind Adiga novel, for streaming platform Netflix.

The project marks a reunion for Bahrani, Adiga and Netflix, after ''The White Tiger'', based on the Indian author's Man Booker Prize-winning novel.

Set in Australia, ''Amnesty'' follows the story of Danny, an illegal Sri Lankan migrant who cleans houses and realises he has information about the sudden murder of one of his employers. As he plays a cat-and-mouse game with the suspected murderer, Danny agonises over whether to contact the police and risk deportation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bahrani will also direct and produce the film adaptation of ''Amnesty'', latest novel by Adiga.

The American-Iranian director said he ''thrilled'' to adapt the book to screen. ''I'm very grateful to partner with Netflix and my lead creative producer, Bahareh Azimi, once again. This novel gripped me from the first time Aravind shared a rough draft with me five years ago. I can't wait to bring it to the screen,'' he added.

Adiga said ''Amnesty'' is his ''most personal novel'' that has evolved in the course of discussions with the filmmaker, his former flatmate in New York, over many years.

''I'm delighted that Ramin and Netflix are bringing 'Amnesty' to life... It's my attempt to dramatize the moral crisis at the center of the story that is faced in various forms by immigrants around the world. I can't wait to see Ramin's interpretation on Netflix,'' the author said.

Along with Bahareh Azimi for Noruz Films, Ashok Amritraj will produce ''Amnesty'' under Hyde Park Entertainment.

Meanwhile, ''The White Tiger'' breakout Adarsh Gourav has earned the nomination for best male lead at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Also starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao, the film follows Balram's rise from a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur in India, showcasing how hunger and lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being's instinct of survival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AAP MPs marshalled out of Rajya Sabha over unruly behaviour

Three Aam Aadmi Party AAP MPs, including Sanjay Singh, were on Wednesday marshalled out of Rajya Sabha after they disrupted proceedings over the three contentious farm reform laws and refused to heed to Chairman M Venkaiah Naidus plea for o...

HC seeks Centre's stand on PIL against new WhatsApp privacy policy

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought the Centres response on a plea challenging the new privacy policy of instant messaging platform WhatsApp.A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Ministry of Elect...

Chhattisgarh forms women police band in Naxal-hit Bastar

The Chhattisgarh police haveraised the states first women police band in Naxal-hit Bastardistrict, giving an opportunity to women personnel in the unitgenerally dominated by men, an official said on Wednesday.The band, which has 16 trained ...

JK, Ladakh fully integrated into mainstream of India, govt tells Rajya Sabha

The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been fully integrated into the mainstream of the nation after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021