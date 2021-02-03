Left Menu

Dragon Prince Season 4 can get info at SDCC, NYCC; new updates for fans over Twitter

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 03-02-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 12:33 IST
Dragon Prince Season 4 can get info at SDCC, NYCC; new updates for fans over Twitter
AWN earlier reported that The Dragon Prince Season 4, 5, 6 and 7 would be consisting of nine episodes. Image Credit: Facebook / The Dragon Prince

The Dragon Prince Season 4 is one of the highly anticipated web TV series fans have been waiting for since Season 3 was streamed on November 22, 2019. The series lovers don't require to worry about the future of Dragon Prince as the renewal of Season 4 was announced by Wonderstorm at Comic Con's virtual event last year.

The creators have recently released an update on The Dragon Prince Season 4 for the series enthusiasts. The update was floated on Twitter that revealed that the prevailing coronavirus pandemic is one of the many factors that affected the production.

"Our team has been working hard since the full Saga was greenlit to bring you the next phase of The Dragon Prince with care, passion and creativity. While the pandemic has impacted the process at every level, the reality is that productions of this scale always take a lot of time," the official statement began. "We're writing the story and scripts, assembling the production team and developing other new, exciting areas of Xadia for you to explore," the update noted.

The update has also discussed the release of Dragon Prince Season 4. "Although we can't give you a date for Season 4 at this point, we want you to know that the new seasons will be worth the wait!" the update clarified.

On the other hand, Netflix has thanked the series lovers across the world 'for their patience and continued passion.' They are looking forward to releasing exciting information at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) International or New York Comic Con (NYCC) in 2021.

AWN earlier reported that The Dragon Prince Season 4, 5, 6 and 7 would be consisting of nine episodes. Bardel and Wonderstorm began their collaboration on the series during the development of the first season.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Naomi & others will confront monster Waves

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AAP MPs marshalled out of Rajya Sabha over unruly behaviour

Three Aam Aadmi Party AAP MPs, including Sanjay Singh, were on Wednesday marshalled out of Rajya Sabha after they disrupted proceedings over the three contentious farm reform laws and refused to heed to Chairman M Venkaiah Naidus plea for o...

HC seeks Centre's stand on PIL against new WhatsApp privacy policy

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought the Centres response on a plea challenging the new privacy policy of instant messaging platform WhatsApp.A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Ministry of Elect...

Chhattisgarh forms women police band in Naxal-hit Bastar

The Chhattisgarh police haveraised the states first women police band in Naxal-hit Bastardistrict, giving an opportunity to women personnel in the unitgenerally dominated by men, an official said on Wednesday.The band, which has 16 trained ...

JK, Ladakh fully integrated into mainstream of India, govt tells Rajya Sabha

The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been fully integrated into the mainstream of the nation after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021