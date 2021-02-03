Dragon Prince Season 4 can get info at SDCC, NYCC; new updates for fans over Twitter

The Dragon Prince Season 4 is one of the highly anticipated web TV series fans have been waiting for since Season 3 was streamed on November 22, 2019. The series lovers don't require to worry about the future of Dragon Prince as the renewal of Season 4 was announced by Wonderstorm at Comic Con's virtual event last year.

The creators have recently released an update on The Dragon Prince Season 4 for the series enthusiasts. The update was floated on Twitter that revealed that the prevailing coronavirus pandemic is one of the many factors that affected the production.

"Our team has been working hard since the full Saga was greenlit to bring you the next phase of The Dragon Prince with care, passion and creativity. While the pandemic has impacted the process at every level, the reality is that productions of this scale always take a lot of time," the official statement began. "We're writing the story and scripts, assembling the production team and developing other new, exciting areas of Xadia for you to explore," the update noted.

The update has also discussed the release of Dragon Prince Season 4. "Although we can't give you a date for Season 4 at this point, we want you to know that the new seasons will be worth the wait!" the update clarified.

Hey #TheDragonPrince community! We are getting lots of requests for news about Season 4, so here is an update! pic.twitter.com/BNAAMz2LU7 — The Dragon Prince (@thedragonprince) January 28, 2021

On the other hand, Netflix has thanked the series lovers across the world 'for their patience and continued passion.' They are looking forward to releasing exciting information at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) International or New York Comic Con (NYCC) in 2021.

AWN earlier reported that The Dragon Prince Season 4, 5, 6 and 7 would be consisting of nine episodes. Bardel and Wonderstorm began their collaboration on the series during the development of the first season.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

