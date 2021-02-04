Left Menu

The Weeknd postpones 'After Hours' world tour to 2022 amid COVID-19 pandemic

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to almost everything with many music and film festivals facing the brunt of the health crisis. The latest to be impacted by the pandemic is singer The Weeknd's 'After Hours' World Tour.

The Weeknd (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to almost everything with many music and film festivals facing the brunt of the health crisis. The latest to be impacted by the pandemic is singer The Weeknd's 'After Hours' World Tour. The singer has officially re-scheduled his 'After Hours' World Tour, reported People magazine. Originally slated to kick off this summer, the tour is now postponed to January 14, 2022, when it's set to commence in Vancouver, Canada.

With dates from Los Angeles to Berlin, the upcoming tour will conclude in London on November 16, 2022. The tour, jam-packed with 39 additional concerts, has been moved to next year in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Tickets for the tour will be available for purchase beginning Monday at 10 a.m. on the singer's official website. Those who have previously purchased tickets need not worry, the tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates, according to the official statement.

On Friday, the 30-year-old hitmaker will release 'The Highlights' album which features some of his most popular, fan-favourite tunes. On Sunday, The Weeknd will deliver his highly-anticipated Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show during the NFL's championship showdown in Tampa Bay, Florida. (ANI)

