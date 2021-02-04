Jenny Slate, Ben Shattuck become parents to baby girl

Left Menu

Actor Jenny Slate has announced that she recently welcomed her first child with fiance Ben Shattuck.The 38-year-old actor shared the news during a virtual interview with Entertainment Tonight. You tell me, Seth, Slate told Meyers before standing up to reveal her very pregnant belly.The actor had announced her engagement to art curator Shattuck in September 2019.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-02-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 13:12 IST
Actor Jenny Slate has announced that she recently welcomed her first child with fiance Ben Shattuck.

The 38-year-old actor shared the news during a virtual interview with Entertainment Tonight. ''Yeah, I'm not pregnant anymore. The baby came out!'' Slate said when asked about her pregnancy.

The actor also revealed that they have named their newborn daughter Ida Lupine.

During the interview, Slate also shared her thoughts on what it means to be a mother.

''I can say, without a doubt, that motherhood is for sure the most meaningful thing that has ever happened to me. I feel really lucky and happy,'' she said.

''Being a mother is such a joy — it's so cliché, but I love it,'' she added.

In December, Slate had revealed that she was pregnant when she made a virtual appearance on ''Late Night With Seth Meyers''.

When Meyers asked the ''Venom'' star about how she spent her time in the lockdown, Slate said, ''On night one of the lockdown, we had a really romantic night of being together, real sweet with my fiance. And then I did what everyone else did, I kind of hunkered down and baked a lot of bread.'' ''But I just want to say I think I might have baked too much bread or eaten too much bread. You tell me, Seth,'' Slate told Meyers before standing up to reveal her very pregnant belly.

The actor had announced her engagement to art curator Shattuck in September 2019.

