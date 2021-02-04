Left Menu

Mahie Gill boards cast of Abhay Deol-starrer '1962: The War In The Hills'

The show is inspired by true events that happened in November 1962 as it narrates the untold tale of bravery and valour of how an Army of 125 Indians stood against 3,000 Chinese.Gill said the show holds a special place in her heart as in real life she once had the desire to join the armed forces.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 14:42 IST
Mahie Gill boards cast of Abhay Deol-starrer '1962: The War In The Hills'

Actor Mahie Gill has joined the cast Disney+Hotstar series ''1962: The War In The Hills'', the streaming platform announced on Thursday. The series will mark a reunion between Gill and actor Abhay Deol after they featured together in Anurag Kashyap's 2009 blockbuster movie ''Dev D''.

''1962: The War In The Hills'', directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, is set against the backdrop of the 1962 India-China War.

Gill, whose film credits include movies such as ''Gulaal'', ''Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster'' and ''Dabangg'' series, will essay the role of Shagun Singh, the wife of Deol's character. The show is inspired by true events that happened in November 1962 as it narrates the untold tale of bravery and valour of how an Army of 125 Indians stood against 3,000 Chinese.

Gill said the show holds a special place in her heart as in real life she once had the desire to join the armed forces. ''There was a time when I applied and was selected to be a part of our armed forces. And today, I get to play a pivotal role in a war series, not as a soldier but as a proud army wife,'' Gill said in a statement.

Talking about her character, she said, ''My character Shagun is not the typical army-wife that's showcased in movies or shows; she is strong and resilient and is fighting her own personal battles.'' ''1962: The War in the Hills'' will also feature Sumeet Vyas and Akash Thosar in pivotal roles. The show will premiere on February 26.

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fortescue pays royalties to Aboriginal group, a year late

Australias Fortescue Metals has pledged to pay nearly A2 million 1.4 million in outstanding royalties to an Aboriginal partner, around a year after they were initially due, a spokesman for the group said on Thursday. The A1.9 million figure...

Sterling falls to 2-1/2-week low vs dollar before BoE meeting

Sterling fell to its weakest in two and a half weeks against the dollar on Thursday before a Bank of England meeting on caution about the possibility of negative rates, although a majority of analysts do not expect them to be introduced any...

Prominent Lebanese activist, publisher found dead in his car

A prominent Lebanese publisher and strong critic of the Shiite militant Hezbollah group was found dead in his car Thursday morning, shot in the head with two bullets, a security official said.Lokman Slim, a longtime Shiite political activis...

Next R-Day parade will be on Central Vista Avenue: Hardeep S Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that the next Republic Day parade will be on Central Vista Avenue and added that it will be a symbol of modern India. Next R-Day parade will be on Central Vista Avenue. Itll be a symbol of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021